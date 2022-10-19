Lirik Lagu Deadweight – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Deadweight – I Prevail
Cutting out the deadweight
Cutting out the deadweight
Let me take a second to get this through to you
It's time you get put in the rearview
Cut ties, there's nothing left to
Your lies, I'm seeing right through
Let me lay it out so it's clear for you to see
I'm done with the ones that don't believe
Cut ties, there's nothing left to
Your lies, I'm seeing right through
Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight
Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down
All this negativity weighing down on me
All this negativity weighing down on me
Cutting out the deadweight
Admit it's so pathetic to think I'd carry you
I'd rather watch all the lows you sink to
Cut ties, there's nothing left to
Your lies, I'm seeing right through
Now that I can see what you're really all about
Shake my hand, turn your back and run your mouth
I laugh at all the time you wasted
You're bitter and I can f*cking taste it
So if you think that you can drag me down
It's gonna come back around
Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight
Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down
All this negativity weighing down on me
All this negativity weighing down on me
Keep it up, motherf*cker, I'll cut you out
Keep it up, motherf*cker, I'll cut you out
Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight
Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down
All this negativity weighing down on me
All this negativity weighing down on me
I'm cutting out the deadweight
