Lirik Lagu Deadweight – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Deadweight – I Prevail

Cutting out the deadweight

Cutting out the deadweight

Let me take a second to get this through to you

It's time you get put in the rearview

Cut ties, there's nothing left to

Your lies, I'm seeing right through

Let me lay it out so it's clear for you to see

I'm done with the ones that don't believe

Cut ties, there's nothing left to

Your lies, I'm seeing right through

Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight

Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down

All this negativity weighing down on me

All this negativity weighing down on me

Cutting out the deadweight

Admit it's so pathetic to think I'd carry you

I'd rather watch all the lows you sink to

Cut ties, there's nothing left to

Your lies, I'm seeing right through

Now that I can see what you're really all about

Shake my hand, turn your back and run your mouth

I laugh at all the time you wasted

You're bitter and I can f*cking taste it

So if you think that you can drag me down

It's gonna come back around

Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight

Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down

All this negativity weighing down on me

All this negativity weighing down on me

Keep it up, motherf*cker, I'll cut you out

Keep it up, motherf*cker, I'll cut you out

Yeah, I'm cutting out the deadweight

Yeah, I'm cutting out the ones who drag me down

All this negativity weighing down on me

All this negativity weighing down on me

I'm cutting out the deadweight

