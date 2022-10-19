Lirik Lagu What They’ll Say About Us - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

What They'll Say About Us - FINNEAS

You're tired now, lie down

I'll be waitin' to give you the good news

It might take patience

And when you wake up, it won't be over

So don't you give up

We've got the time to take the world

And make it better than it ever was

That's what they'll say about us

If I say a cliché, it's 'cause I mean it

We can't walk away, we gotta get in between it

And when you wake up, we'll grow together

So don't you give up

We've got the time to take the world

And make it better than it ever was

That's what they'll say about us

I never said it would be easy

I'm never giving up, believe me

I used to think the pain would fade, but it never does

You're tired now, lie down

I'll be waitin' to give you the good news

It might take patience

And if you don't wake up

I'll know you tried to

I wish you could see him

He looks just like you

Credit

Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS

