Lirik Lagu What They’ll Say About Us - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

What They'll Say About Us - FINNEAS
You're tired now, lie down
I'll be waitin' to give you the good news
It might take patience
And when you wake up, it won't be over
So don't you give up
We've got the time to take the world
And make it better than it ever was
That's what they'll say about us
If I say a cliché, it's 'cause I mean it
We can't walk away, we gotta get in between it
And when you wake up, we'll grow together
So don't you give up
We've got the time to take the world
And make it better than it ever was
That's what they'll say about us
I never said it would be easy
I'm never giving up, believe me
I used to think the pain would fade, but it never does
You're tired now, lie down
I'll be waitin' to give you the good news
It might take patience
And if you don't wake up
I'll know you tried to
I wish you could see him
He looks just like you
Credit
Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS
