Lirik Lagu Amarillo by Morning - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Amarillo by Morning - George Strait

Amarillo by mornin'

Up from San Antone

Everything that I got

Is just what I've got on

When that Sun is high

In that Texas sky

I'll be buckin' at the county fair

Amarillo by mornin'

Amarillo I'll be there

They took my saddle in Houston

Broke my leg in Santa Fe

Lost my wife and a girlfriend

Somewhere along the way

But I'll be lookin' for eight

When they pull that gate

And I hope that

Judge ain't blind

Amarillo by mornin'

Amarillo's on my mind

Amarillo by mornin'

Up from San Antone

Everything that I got

Is just what I've got on

I ain't got a dime

But what I've got is mine

I ain't rich

But Lord, I'm free

Amarillo by mornin'

Amarillo's where I'll be

Amarillo by mornin'

Amarillo's where I'll be