Lirik Lagu Amarillo by Morning - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Amarillo by Morning - George Strait
Amarillo by mornin'
Up from San Antone
Everything that I got
Is just what I've got on
When that Sun is high
In that Texas sky
I'll be buckin' at the county fair
Amarillo by mornin'
Amarillo I'll be there
They took my saddle in Houston
Broke my leg in Santa Fe
Lost my wife and a girlfriend
Somewhere along the way
But I'll be lookin' for eight
When they pull that gate
And I hope that
Judge ain't blind
Amarillo by mornin'
Amarillo's on my mind
Amarillo by mornin'
Up from San Antone
Everything that I got
Is just what I've got on
I ain't got a dime
But what I've got is mine
I ain't rich
But Lord, I'm free
Amarillo by mornin'
Amarillo's where I'll be
Amarillo by mornin'
Amarillo's where I'll be
