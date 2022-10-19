Lirik Lagu Carrying Your Love With Me - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Carrying Your Love With Me - George Strait
Baby all I got's this beat up leather bag
And everything I own don't fill up half
But don't you worry 'bout the way I pack
All I care about is gettin' back real soon
A goodbye kiss is all I need from you
'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me
West Virginia down to Tennessee
I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed
Carryin' your love with me
It's my strength for holdin' on
Every minute that I have to be gone
I'll have everything I'll ever need
I'm carryin' your love with me
On a lonely highway stuck out in the rain
Darlin' all I have to do is speak your name
The clouds roll back and the waters part
The sun starts shinin' in my heart for you
You're right there in everything I do
'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me
West Virginia down to Tennesse
I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed
Carryin' your love with me
It's my strength for holdin' on
Every minute that I have to be gone
I'll have everything I'll ever need
I'm carryin' your love with me
It's my strength for holdin' on
Every minute that I have to be gone
I'll have everything I'll ever need
I'm carryin' your love with me
I'm carryin' your love with me
I'm carryin' your love with me
West Virginia down to Tennessee
I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed
Carrying' your love with me
Credit
Artis: George Strait
Album: Carrying your love with me
Penulis lagu: Steve Bogard / Jeffrey David Stevens
