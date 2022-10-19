Lirik Lagu Carrying Your Love With Me - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Carrying Your Love With Me - George Strait

Baby all I got's this beat up leather bag

And everything I own don't fill up half

But don't you worry 'bout the way I pack

All I care about is gettin' back real soon

A goodbye kiss is all I need from you

'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me

West Virginia down to Tennessee

I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed

Carryin' your love with me

It's my strength for holdin' on

Every minute that I have to be gone

I'll have everything I'll ever need

I'm carryin' your love with me

On a lonely highway stuck out in the rain

Darlin' all I have to do is speak your name

The clouds roll back and the waters part

The sun starts shinin' in my heart for you

You're right there in everything I do

'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me

West Virginia down to Tennesse

I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed

Carryin' your love with me

It's my strength for holdin' on

Every minute that I have to be gone

I'll have everything I'll ever need

I'm carryin' your love with me

It's my strength for holdin' on

Every minute that I have to be gone

I'll have everything I'll ever need

I'm carryin' your love with me

I'm carryin' your love with me

I'm carryin' your love with me

West Virginia down to Tennessee

I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed

Carrying' your love with me

Credit

Artis: George Strait

Album: Carrying your love with me

Penulis lagu: Steve Bogard / Jeffrey David Stevens

