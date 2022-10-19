Lirik Lagu Well Done – Idles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Well Done - Idles

Well done

Why don't you get a job?

Even Tarquin has a job

Mary Berry's got a job

So why don't you get a job?

Well done

Why don't you win a medal?

Even Tarquin wins a medal

Mary Berry's got a medal

So why don't you get a medal?

Well done

I'd rather cut my nose off

To spite my face

I'd rather bite my nose off

To spite my face

Why don't you get a degree?

Even Tarquin has a degree

Mary Berry's got a degree

So why don't you get a degree?

Well done

Why don't you like reggae?

Even Tarquin likes reggae

Mary Berry likes reggae

So why don't you like reggae?

Well done

Why don't you watch football?

Even Tarquin likes football

Trevor Nelson loves football

So why don't you watch football?

Well done

I'd rather cut my nose off

To spite my face

I'd rather cut my nose off

To spite my