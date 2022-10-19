Lirik Lagu Give it Away - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Give it Away - George Strait

She was stormin' through the house that day

And I could tell she was leavin'

And I thought, "Aw, she'll be back"

'Til she turned around and pointed at the wall and said

"That picture from our honeymoon

That night in 'Frisco Bay

Just give it away"

She said, "Give it away"

"And that big four poster king sized bed

Where so much love was made

Just give it away"

She said, "Just give it away"

Just give it away

There ain't nothing in this house worth fightin' over

Oh, and we're both tired of fightin' anyway

So just give it away

So I tried to move on

But I found that each woman I held

Just reminded me of that day, hmm

When that front door swung wide open

She flung her diamond ring

Said, "Give it away

Just give it away"

And I said, "Now honey

Don't you even want your half of everything?"

She said, "Give it away

Just give it away"

Just give it away

There ain't nothing in this house worth fightin' over

Oh, and we're both tired of fightin' anyway

So just give it away