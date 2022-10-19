Lirik Lagu Give it Away - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Give it Away - George Strait
She was stormin' through the house that day
And I could tell she was leavin'
And I thought, "Aw, she'll be back"
'Til she turned around and pointed at the wall and said
"That picture from our honeymoon
That night in 'Frisco Bay
Just give it away"
She said, "Give it away"
"And that big four poster king sized bed
Where so much love was made
Just give it away"
She said, "Just give it away"
Just give it away
There ain't nothing in this house worth fightin' over
Oh, and we're both tired of fightin' anyway
So just give it away
So I tried to move on
But I found that each woman I held
Just reminded me of that day, hmm
When that front door swung wide open
She flung her diamond ring
Said, "Give it away
Just give it away"
And I said, "Now honey
Don't you even want your half of everything?"
She said, "Give it away
Just give it away"
Just give it away
There ain't nothing in this house worth fightin' over
Oh, and we're both tired of fightin' anyway
So just give it away
