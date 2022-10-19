Lirik Lagu Somewhere Over the Rainbow What a Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole

Ooooo oooooo ohoohohoo

Ooooo ohooohoo oooohoo

Ooooo ohoohooo oohoooo

Oohooo oohoooho ooooho

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dreamed of

Once in a lullaby ii ii iii o

Somewhere over the rainbow

Blue birds fly

And the dreams that you dreamed of

Dreams really do come true ooh ooooh

Someday I'll wish upon a star

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me ee ee eeh

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me oh

Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly

And the dream that you dare to, why, oh why can't I? I iiii

Well I see trees of green and

Red roses too,

I'll watch them bloom for me and you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Well I see skies of blue and I see clouds of white

And the brightness of day

I like the dark and I think to myself

What a wonderful world

The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky

Are also on the faces of people passing by

I see friends shaking hands

Saying, "How do you do?"

They're really saying, I... I love you

I hear babies cry and I watch them grow,

They'll learn much more

Than we'll know

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world (w)oohoorld

Someday I'll wish upon a star,

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney top that's where you'll find me

Oh, Somewhere over the rainbow way up high

And the dream that you dare to, why, oh why can't I? I hiii?

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo

Ooooo oooooo oooooo