Lirik Lagu Fool Hearted Memory - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Fool Hearted Memory - George Strait

Nickels and dimes, memories and wines - she's on his mind once again.

The same old stool, the same old fool; played by the rules, but didn't win.

There's an old love in his heart that he can't lose.

He tried forgettin', but he knows that it's no use.

He's got a fool hearted memory.

It won't let him see that she walked out the door.

He's got a fool hearted memory,

And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.

She was his girl, his only whirl, that string of pearls that slipped away.

A thousand dimes, a thousand times - he doesn't mind what they say.

He fills the jukebox, and plays the same old song.

He fills his glass, and then he turns her memory on.

But it's a fool hearted memory.

It won't let him see that she walked out the door.

He's got a fool hearted memory.

And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.

He's got a fool hearted memory.

It won't let him see that she walked out the door.

He's got a fool hearted memory.

And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.

Credit

Artis: George Strait

Album: Strait From Your Heart

Penulis lagu: Byron Hill, Blake Mevis

Fakta Menarik