Lirik Lagu Fool Hearted Memory - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Fool Hearted Memory - George Strait
Nickels and dimes, memories and wines - she's on his mind once again.
The same old stool, the same old fool; played by the rules, but didn't win.
There's an old love in his heart that he can't lose.
He tried forgettin', but he knows that it's no use.
He's got a fool hearted memory.
It won't let him see that she walked out the door.
He's got a fool hearted memory,
And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.
She was his girl, his only whirl, that string of pearls that slipped away.
A thousand dimes, a thousand times - he doesn't mind what they say.
He fills the jukebox, and plays the same old song.
He fills his glass, and then he turns her memory on.
But it's a fool hearted memory.
It won't let him see that she walked out the door.
He's got a fool hearted memory.
And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.
He's got a fool hearted memory.
It won't let him see that she walked out the door.
He's got a fool hearted memory.
And he sits patiently here every night so it can fool him more.
Credit
Artis: George Strait
Album: Strait From Your Heart
Penulis lagu: Byron Hill, Blake Mevis
Fakta Menarik
Artikel Pilihan