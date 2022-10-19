Lirik Lagu Elegantly Wasted – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Elegantly Wasted - INXS

Look at all that shines

Baby's down on the world and she knows it

If your spirits running

Why don't we make it rain like we used to

We run

We hide

We wait and we want

The good life

Aw sure

You're right

This ain't, the good life

Ah, Elegantly wasted

Ah, Elegantly wasted

Look at all the crimes

Baby's down on the world cause she owns it

Making up her life

Nothing more nothing less makes it voodoo

We run

We hide

We wait and we want

The good life

Aw sure

You're right

This ain't, the good life

Ah, Elegantly wasted

Ah, Elegantly wasted

Well look at all that shines

Baby's down on the world and she knows it

If your spirits fine

Why don't we make it rain like we used to

We run

We hide

We want

The good life

Aw sure

You're right

This ain't, the good life

Ah, Elegantly wasted you could be right,

You could be certain

You could be right

Ah, Elegantly wasted

Ah, Elegantly wasted you could be right,

You could be certain

You could be right

Ah, Elegantly wasted feels like feels like

Elegantly wasted you could be right,

Elegantly wasted you could be certain

Elegantly wasted you could be right

Feels right, feels right

