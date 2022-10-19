Lirik Lagu Elegantly Wasted – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Elegantly Wasted - INXS
Look at all that shines
Baby's down on the world and she knows it
If your spirits running
Why don't we make it rain like we used to
We run
We hide
We wait and we want
The good life
Aw sure
You're right
This ain't, the good life
Ah, Elegantly wasted
Ah, Elegantly wasted
Look at all the crimes
Baby's down on the world cause she owns it
Making up her life
Nothing more nothing less makes it voodoo
We run
We hide
We wait and we want
The good life
Aw sure
You're right
This ain't, the good life
Ah, Elegantly wasted
Ah, Elegantly wasted
Well look at all that shines
Baby's down on the world and she knows it
If your spirits fine
Why don't we make it rain like we used to
We run
We hide
We want
The good life
Aw sure
You're right
This ain't, the good life
Ah, Elegantly wasted you could be right,
You could be certain
You could be right
Ah, Elegantly wasted
Ah, Elegantly wasted you could be right,
You could be certain
You could be right
Ah, Elegantly wasted feels like feels like
Elegantly wasted you could be right,
Elegantly wasted you could be certain
Elegantly wasted you could be right
Feels right, feels right
