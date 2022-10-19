Lirik Lagu The Cowboy Rides Away - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Cowboy Rides Away - George Strait
I knew the stakes were high right from the start
When she dealt the cards, I dealt my heart
Now I just found a game that I can't play
And this is where the cowboy rides away
And my heart is sinkin' like the setting sun
Setting on the things I wish I'd done
It's time to say goodbye to yesterday
And this is where the cowboy rides away
We've been in and out of love and in-between
And now we play the final showdown scene
And as the credits roll, a sad song starts to play
And this is where the cowboy rides away
And my heart is sinkin' like the setting sun
Setting on the things I wish I'd done
Oh, the last goodbye's the hardest one to say
This is where the cowboy rides away
Oh, the last goodbye's the hardest one to say
This is where the cowboy rides away
Credit
Artis : George Strait
Album: Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind
Penulis lagu: Tom Kelly / Sonny Throckmorton
