Lirik Lagu The Cowboy Rides Away - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Cowboy Rides Away - George Strait

I knew the stakes were high right from the start

When she dealt the cards, I dealt my heart

Now I just found a game that I can't play

And this is where the cowboy rides away

And my heart is sinkin' like the setting sun

Setting on the things I wish I'd done

It's time to say goodbye to yesterday

And this is where the cowboy rides away

We've been in and out of love and in-between

And now we play the final showdown scene

And as the credits roll, a sad song starts to play

And this is where the cowboy rides away

And my heart is sinkin' like the setting sun

Setting on the things I wish I'd done

Oh, the last goodbye's the hardest one to say

This is where the cowboy rides away

Oh, the last goodbye's the hardest one to say

This is where the cowboy rides away

Credit

Artis : George Strait

Album: Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind

Penulis lagu: Tom Kelly / Sonny Throckmorton

Fakta Menarik