Lirik Lagu Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait
I burn with desire each time my heart fans the fire
To that old flame that burns inside of me
She cried when I left her, now I cry to forget her
Oh, how foolish I was to ever want to leave
'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her
I had to be crazy to say goodbye
Nobody in his right mind would've left her
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind
I still carry her picture; I wish her well
With the new love I know she's found by now
Each night finds me dreamin', each day I spend thinkin'
How much I wish she was still around
'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her
I had to be crazy to say goodbye
Nobody in his right mind would've left her
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind
Credit
Artis: George Strait
Album: #7
Penulis Lagu: Dean Dillon
