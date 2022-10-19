Lirik Lagu Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
George Strait.
George Strait. /Youtube/J.W. Gauntt

Lirik Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait

I burn with desire each time my heart fans the fire

To that old flame that burns inside of me
She cried when I left her, now I cry to forget her
Oh, how foolish I was to ever want to leave
'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her

I had to be crazy to say goodbye
Nobody in his right mind would've left her
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind
I still carry her picture; I wish her well

With the new love I know she's found by now
Each night finds me dreamin', each day I spend thinkin'
How much I wish she was still around
'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her

I had to be crazy to say goodbye
Nobody in his right mind would've left her
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind
Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind

Credit

Artis: George Strait
Album: #7
Penulis Lagu: Dean Dillon

Fakta Menarik

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Manfaat Menggunakan Baju Batik, Salah Satunya Meningkatkan Kepercayaan Diri
2

Diminta Banyak Netizen Jadi Ketua Umum PSSI, Helmy Yahya Beri Respon Tak Terduga
3

Rizky Billar Geser Jadwal Wajib Lapor Hari Ini, Ada Kegiatan yang Tidak Bisa Ditinggalkan
4

Jakarta Pasca-IKN Jadi Perhatian Heru Budi Hartono selama Dua Tahun ke Depan
5

Teddy Minahasa Jadi Tersangka, Ketua LKAAM Ungkap Nasib Gelar Adat Kehormatannya
6

Penampilan Putri Candrawathi dalam Sidang Perdana Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J
7

Paparkan Upaya Pengurangan Emisi di Konferensi BUMN Negara G20, PLN Siap Pimpin Transisi Energi Indonesia
8

Rizky Billar Tidak Tahu Namanya Sudah Diboikot KPI untuk Tampil di TV dan Radio
9

Preview dan Prediksi Villarreal vs Osasuna di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Skor Akhir, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Pembunuh Lansia di Bojongloa Kidul Terungkap, Pelaku Adalah Ponakan yang Minta Jatah Warisan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE Jadwal Denmark Open 2022 Hari Ini 18-23 Oktober 2022: Cek Link Streaming dan Live Score BWF Badminton

UPDATE Jadwal Denmark Open 2022 Hari Ini 18-23 Oktober 2022: Cek Link Streaming dan Live Score BWF Badminton

19 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Lapor Pak, Bocah Petualang, Opera Van Java

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Lapor Pak, Bocah Petualang, Opera Van Java

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 Wilayah Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Hujan

Jadwal Sholat Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 Wilayah Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Hujan

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Manado Hits

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 19 Oktober 2022: Jangan Tunda Bayar Nazar

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 19 Oktober 2022: Jangan Tunda Bayar Nazar

19 Oktober 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kabar Banten

60 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Cerdas

60 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Cerdas

19 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Cegah Gangguan Ginjal Pada Anak,Hindari Parasetamol Sirup Yang Mengandung Bahan Ini

Cegah Gangguan Ginjal Pada Anak,Hindari Parasetamol Sirup Yang Mengandung Bahan Ini

19 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

19 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Crystal Palace vs Wolves di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Crystal Palace vs Wolves di Liga Inggris 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cara Download Dood Stream: Downloader Video Live Streaming Secara Online Tanpa Aplikasi Pakai YT2Save

Cara Download Dood Stream: Downloader Video Live Streaming Secara Online Tanpa Aplikasi Pakai YT2Save

19 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Demi Kau dan Si Buah Hati Karya Pance Pondaag Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Demi Kau dan Si Buah Hati Karya Pance Pondaag Lengkap dengan Liriknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Banten

60 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Terbaru yang Aestetik dan Lembut dengan Makna Mulia, Cantik hingga Dermawan

60 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Terbaru yang Aestetik dan Lembut dengan Makna Mulia, Cantik hingga Dermawan

19 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Media Kupang

GALAK Meminta Pengiriman Psikolog, AFGD masih Trauma dengan Penculikan

GALAK Meminta Pengiriman Psikolog, AFGD masih Trauma dengan Penculikan

19 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Link Download APK Weverse Versi PC, Laptop, HP dengan Mudah Melalui Layanan Dibawah Ini, Klik Disini Sekarang!

Link Download APK Weverse Versi PC, Laptop, HP dengan Mudah Melalui Layanan Dibawah Ini, Klik Disini Sekarang!

19 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Cilacap Update

Dikenal Sebagai Nepal Van Java! Berikut Pendakian Gunung Sumbing via Butuh Kaliangkrik Serta Estimasi Waktunya

Dikenal Sebagai Nepal Van Java! Berikut Pendakian Gunung Sumbing via Butuh Kaliangkrik Serta Estimasi Waktunya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

19 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

19 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

19 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

19 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB