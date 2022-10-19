Lirik Lagu Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her - George Strait

I burn with desire each time my heart fans the fire

To that old flame that burns inside of me

She cried when I left her, now I cry to forget her

Oh, how foolish I was to ever want to leave

'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her

I had to be crazy to say goodbye

Nobody in his right mind would've left her

Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind

I still carry her picture; I wish her well

With the new love I know she's found by now

Each night finds me dreamin', each day I spend thinkin'

How much I wish she was still around

'Cause nobody in his right mind would've left her

I had to be crazy to say goodbye

Nobody in his right mind would've left her

Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind

Even my heart was smart enough to stay behind

Credit

Artis: George Strait

Album: #7

Penulis Lagu: Dean Dillon

Fakta Menarik