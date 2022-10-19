Lirik Lagu Disappear – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Disappear - INXS

Say I'm crying

I'm looking at what's on TV

Pain and suffering

And the struggle to be free

It can't ever be denied

And I never will ignore

But when I see you coming

I can take it all

You're so fine

Lose my mind

And the world seems to disappear

All the problems

All the fears

And the world seems to disappear

Say you're mine

And give yourself to the feelings that you know

I'm needing all that you can give me

All the things that you do so well

Words are healing

Sweet anticipation

Making spells as the shadows close in

Fall across all our yesterdays

You're so fine

Lose my mind

And the world seems to disappear

All the problems

All the fears

And the world seems to disappear

You're so fine

Lose my mind

And the world seems to disappear

All the problems

All the fears

And the world seems to disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Disappear

Say if I could

Look into myself and reason

But I could never never see

Or make sense of the dealings

Turn around

Am I looking at salvation

Make me realize all that I am

You put the light inside this man

You're so fine

Lose my mind

And the world seems to disappear

All the problems

All the fears

And the world seems to disappear

You're so fine

Lose my mind

And the world seems to disappear

All the problems

All the fears

And the world seems to disappear