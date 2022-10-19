Lirik Lagu Disappear – INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say I'm crying
I'm looking at what's on TV
Pain and suffering
And the struggle to be free
It can't ever be denied
And I never will ignore
But when I see you coming
I can take it all
You're so fine
Lose my mind
And the world seems to disappear
All the problems
All the fears
And the world seems to disappear
Say you're mine
And give yourself to the feelings that you know
I'm needing all that you can give me
All the things that you do so well
Words are healing
Sweet anticipation
Making spells as the shadows close in
Fall across all our yesterdays
You're so fine
Lose my mind
And the world seems to disappear
All the problems
All the fears
And the world seems to disappear
You're so fine
Lose my mind
And the world seems to disappear
All the problems
All the fears
And the world seems to disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Disappear
Say if I could
Look into myself and reason
But I could never never see
Or make sense of the dealings
Turn around
Am I looking at salvation
Make me realize all that I am
You put the light inside this man
You're so fine
Lose my mind
And the world seems to disappear
All the problems
All the fears
And the world seems to disappear
You're so fine
Lose my mind
And the world seems to disappear
All the problems
All the fears
And the world seems to disappear
