Lirik Lagu Let Me Know - Gloria Gaynor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let Me Know (I Have A Right) - Gloria Gaynor

I get a little peck and you're off to bed

No warmth, no hug, no kind words are said

Will you dream of me or someone new instead, oh

Just love me and mean it, I'll follow you blind

Lately I feel like a heart left behind

I just can't stand still till you make up your mind

Let me know, let me know, I have a right

Before you touch me one more night

Have I won your love or have I lost the fight

Let me know, let me know, I have a right

To plan my future, get on with my life

Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite

I'll take it, I'll make it

Ooh, yes, I will

Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Listen, listen

I'm livin' each minute with all that I've got

Each breath is important, each heartbeat is hot

That's the way we were way back, you forgot [He forgot, he forgot],

ooh

You leave me so empty, it's makin' me sad

To know that a good thing has turned for the bad

Both of us are here, but where's the love we had

Let me know, let me know, I have a right

Before you touch me one more night

Have I won your love or have I lost the fight

Let me know, let me know, I have a right

To plan my future, get on with my life

Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite

Let me know, let me know

Let me know, let me know, I have a right

To plan my future, get on with my life

Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite

Credit

Artis: Gloria Gaynor

Album: I Have a RIght

Penulis lagu: Dino Fekaris / Frederick J. Perren