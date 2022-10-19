Lirik Lagu Let Me Know - Gloria Gaynor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let Me Know (I Have A Right) - Gloria Gaynor
I get a little peck and you're off to bed
No warmth, no hug, no kind words are said
Will you dream of me or someone new instead, oh
Just love me and mean it, I'll follow you blind
Lately I feel like a heart left behind
I just can't stand still till you make up your mind
Let me know, let me know, I have a right
Before you touch me one more night
Have I won your love or have I lost the fight
Let me know, let me know, I have a right
To plan my future, get on with my life
Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite
I'll take it, I'll make it
Ooh, yes, I will
Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Listen, listen
I'm livin' each minute with all that I've got
Each breath is important, each heartbeat is hot
That's the way we were way back, you forgot [He forgot, he forgot],
ooh
You leave me so empty, it's makin' me sad
To know that a good thing has turned for the bad
Both of us are here, but where's the love we had
Let me know, let me know, I have a right
Before you touch me one more night
Have I won your love or have I lost the fight
Let me know, let me know, I have a right
To plan my future, get on with my life
Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite
Let me know, let me know
Let me know, let me know, I have a right
To plan my future, get on with my life
Tell me face to face, don't try to be polite
Credit
Artis: Gloria Gaynor
Album: I Have a RIght
Penulis lagu: Dino Fekaris / Frederick J. Perren
