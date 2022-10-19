Lirik Lagu Softcore - The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Softcore - The Neighbourhood

You've been my muse for a long time

You get me through every dark night

I'm always gone, out on the go

I'm on the run and you're home alone

I'm too consumed with my own life

Are we too young for this?

Feels like I can't move

Sharing my heart

It's tearing me apart

But I know I'd miss you, baby, if I left right now

Doing what I can, tryna be a man

And every time I kiss you, baby

I can hear the sound of breaking down

I've been confused as of late (Yeah)

Watching my youth slip away (Yeah)

You're like the sun, you wake me up

But you drain me out if I get too much

I might need you or I'll break

Are we too young for this?

Feels like I can't move

Sharing my heart

It's tearing me apart

But I know I'd miss you, baby, if I left right now

Doing what I can, tryna be a man

And every time I kiss you, baby

I can hear the sound of breaking down

Breaking down, breaking down, breaking down

Breaking down, breaking down, breaking down

I don't want to play this part

But I do all for you

I don't want to make this hard

But I will 'cause I'm still