Lirik Lagu Rise – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
KATY Perry
KATY Perry /Instagram @katyperry

RiseKaty Perry

I won't just survive
Oh, you will see me thrive
Can't write my story
I'm beyond the archetype
I won't just conform
No matter how you shake my core
'Cause my roots, they run deep, oh

Oh, ye of so little faith
Don't doubt it, don't doubt it
Victory is in my veins
I know it, I know it
And I will not negotiate
I'll fight it, I'll fight it
I will transform

When, when the fire's at my feet again
And the vultures all start circling
They're whispering, you're out of time
But still, I rise
This is no mistake, no accident
When you think the final nail is in, think again
Don't be surprised, I will still rise

I must stay conscious
Through the madness and chaos
So I call on my angels
They say

Oh, ye of so little faith
Don't doubt it, don't doubt it
Victory is in your veins
You know it, you know it
And you will not negotiate
Just fight it, just fight it
And be transformed

'Cause when, when the fire's at my feet again
And the vultures all start circling
They're whispering, you're out of time
But still, I rise
This is no mistake, no accident
When you think the final nail is in, think again
Don't be surprised, I will still rise

Don't doubt it, don't doubt
Oh, oh, oh, oh
You know it, you know it
Still rise
Just fight it, just fight it
Don't be surprised, I will still rise

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

6 Alasan Anda Merasa Lelah setelah Bangun Tidur, Yuk Simak!
2

Jokowi Pamerkan Teman-teman Masa Kuliah di UGM, Soroti Ijazah Sarjananya yang Diisukan Palsu
3

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Siaran Langsung Liga Spanyol 2022
4

Definisi Sederhana Stoikisme dan 5 Prinsip Dasarnya, Lakukan dan Hidupmu Akan Berubah
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming El Clasico di Liga Spanyol Real Madrid vs Barcelona
6

Jelang Sidang Perdana, Putri Candrawathi Dikabarkan Alami Depresi
7

Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Barcelona di Liga Spanyol, Laga El Clasico 2022
8

Gejala Awal Kanker Payudara yang Wajib Diketahui, Waspada jika Alami Kondisi Berikut
9

Trauma yang Dialami Orangtua Ternyata Bisa Memengaruhi Anak, Berikut Penjelasannya
10

Wali Kota Bima Arya Minta Maaf pada Keluarga Adzra Nabila hingga Sebut Hikmah untuk Pemkot Bogor

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Papua

Wamendagri, John Wempi Wetipo Siap Hadiri Penganugerahan Keterbukaan Infomasi Publik di Papua

Wamendagri, John Wempi Wetipo Siap Hadiri Penganugerahan Keterbukaan Infomasi Publik di Papua

18 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Waspada, Anda Rentan Terkena Penipuan Saat Bermitra

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Waspada, Anda Rentan Terkena Penipuan Saat Bermitra

18 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Belum Kadaluarsa, Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif Rise of Eros Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022

Belum Kadaluarsa, Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif Rise of Eros Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Scorpio Dibebani dengan Lebih Banyak Biaya

Cek Keuangan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Scorpio Dibebani dengan Lebih Banyak Biaya

18 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini; Rahasia Tertentu Sebaiknya Disimpan dalam Kegelapan

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini; Rahasia Tertentu Sebaiknya Disimpan dalam Kegelapan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cara Download Video Youtube Format MP3, Gunakan Savefrom YouTube Tinggal KLIK

Cara Download Video Youtube Format MP3, Gunakan Savefrom YouTube Tinggal KLIK

18 Oktober 2022, 05:19 WIB

Kabar Banten

30 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Terbaru yang Dicintai Allah dan Rasullah SAW, Bermakna Cantik hingga Mulia

30 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Terbaru yang Dicintai Allah dan Rasullah SAW, Bermakna Cantik hingga Mulia

18 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Berita DIY

Download Lagu MP3 Mudah dari YouTube Tanpa Aplikasi Gratis Bukan Y2mate, MP3Juice, Gudang Lagu Caranya Dicari

Download Lagu MP3 Mudah dari YouTube Tanpa Aplikasi Gratis Bukan Y2mate, MP3Juice, Gudang Lagu Caranya Dicari

18 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Masak Tumis Buncis Teri Jadi Menu Masakan Favorit Keluarga, Praktis dan Ekonomis, Dijamin Bikin Tambah Nasi

Masak Tumis Buncis Teri Jadi Menu Masakan Favorit Keluarga, Praktis dan Ekonomis, Dijamin Bikin Tambah Nasi

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Banten

PMA No 73 Terbit, Komnas Anak Provinsi Banten Dorong Pesantren Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan Kekerasan Seksual

PMA No 73 Terbit, Komnas Anak Provinsi Banten Dorong Pesantren Bentuk Satgas Pencegahan Kekerasan Seksual

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Naga, Ular, Kuda, Kambing: Memiliki Kecerdasan Membuat Anda Sangat Menawan

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Naga, Ular, Kuda, Kambing: Memiliki Kecerdasan Membuat Anda Sangat Menawan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal ANTV Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Unhuman Malam Ini

Jadwal ANTV Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Unhuman Malam Ini

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Ini Talkshow, Makan Enak Hingga Biar Viral

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Ini Talkshow, Makan Enak Hingga Biar Viral

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Aries Menemukan Kebahagiaan dalam Hubungan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Aries Menemukan Kebahagiaan dalam Hubungan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Purwakarta News

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Baca Doa ini, di Minta Satu Diberikan semua Oleh Allah SWT, Selain Itu Hati Menjadi Tenang

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Baca Doa ini, di Minta Satu Diberikan semua Oleh Allah SWT, Selain Itu Hati Menjadi Tenang

18 Oktober 2022, 05:13 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing dan Babi untuk Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Cari Persepektif Baru, Kenali Pikiran Negatif

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing dan Babi untuk Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Cari Persepektif Baru, Kenali Pikiran Negatif

18 Oktober 2022, 05:13 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE: Cek Peringkat Ballon d'Or 2022, Benzema Raih Peringkat 1 Kalahkan Cristiano Ronaldo dan Lionel Messi

UPDATE: Cek Peringkat Ballon d'Or 2022, Benzema Raih Peringkat 1 Kalahkan Cristiano Ronaldo dan Lionel Messi

18 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Zona Priangan

18 Drone Shahed-136 Buatan Iran Menhancurkan Kiev, Ledakan Terjadi di Dnipro, Sumy, Vinnytsia, dan Lviv

18 Drone Shahed-136 Buatan Iran Menhancurkan Kiev, Ledakan Terjadi di Dnipro, Sumy, Vinnytsia, dan Lviv

18 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Portal Jogja

Bintang Real Madrid Karim Benzema Raih Ballon d'Or 2022 Ungguli Sadio Mane

Bintang Real Madrid Karim Benzema Raih Ballon d'Or 2022 Ungguli Sadio Mane

18 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Pada Zaman Dahulu Family 100, Bedah Rumah Lagi

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Pada Zaman Dahulu Family 100, Bedah Rumah Lagi

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Berhasil Mengatasi Titik Lemah dalam Diri

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Berhasil Mengatasi Titik Lemah dalam Diri

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Biarkan Tindakan Berbicara Ketika Kehilangan Hubungan

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Biarkan Tindakan Berbicara Ketika Kehilangan Hubungan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Jangan Biarkan Meski Telihat Sepele, Bintitan akan Jadi Begini Jika Tidak Ditangani

Jangan Biarkan Meski Telihat Sepele, Bintitan akan Jadi Begini Jika Tidak Ditangani

18 Oktober 2022, 05:07 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

19 LINK Download Twibbonize 'Bingkai Foto' Hari Sumpah Pemuda ke 94 Pada 28 Oktober 2022, Pilih dan Bagikan

19 LINK Download Twibbonize 'Bingkai Foto' Hari Sumpah Pemuda ke 94 Pada 28 Oktober 2022, Pilih dan Bagikan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs: Perbandingan Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs: Perbandingan Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

18 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB