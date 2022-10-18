Lirik Lagu Daisies – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing
I guess you're out of your mind 'til it actually happens
I'm the small town
One in seven billion
Why can't it be me?
They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
Hey, hey
Oh, cover me in daisies
Hey, hey
When did we all stop believing in magic?
Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?
I'm the long shot
I'm the Hail Mary
Why can't it be me?
They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out (count me out)
Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
