Lirik lagu No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 13
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande /YouTube/Ariana Grande

Lirik lagu No Tears Left to CryAriana Grande 

Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in like all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)

I'm pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah)
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up
Yeah, we turnin' it up

Ain't got no tears in my body
I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it
Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it
We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down
Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth
Shut your mouth, and if you don't know
Then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah

Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in like all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (To cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah)
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (We turnin' it up)
Yeah, we turnin' it up

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

