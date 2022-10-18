Lirik Lagu All I Need-Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Need - Christina Aguilera

Kissing your lips, kissing you top to toe

Wishing for this, hoping for all we know

Hearing you breathe, you leave and return

Oh, how we take, how we give we learn

Taking my time, seeing the signs

Letting you guide me home

Watching you grow, letting you know

You are my only

You bring me hope when I can't breathe

You give me love, you're all I need

Slowly I'm holding you closely

You're wrapped in my arms and you're inside me

Tell you my fears, telling you everything

Telling the truth to you gives me wings

Free with my words, free as a bird

I am flying high looking at you

Everything new, you are my life

You bring me hope when I can't breathe

And you give me love, you're all I need

Slowly I'm holding you closely

So happy to carry you inside me

I'll feed you, love, and I hope it's enough

To inspire you through suffering, holding you up

I'll feed you, love, and I hope it's enough

To inspire you through suffering, holding you up

You bring me hope when I can't breathe

You give me love, you're all I need

Slowly I'm holding you closely

You're wrapped in my arms and you're inside me

Credits