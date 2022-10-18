Lirik Lagu All I Need-Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Need - Christina Aguilera
Kissing your lips, kissing you top to toe
Wishing for this, hoping for all we know
Hearing you breathe, you leave and return
Oh, how we take, how we give we learn
Taking my time, seeing the signs
Letting you guide me home
Watching you grow, letting you know
You are my only
You bring me hope when I can't breathe
You give me love, you're all I need
Slowly I'm holding you closely
You're wrapped in my arms and you're inside me
Tell you my fears, telling you everything
Telling the truth to you gives me wings
Free with my words, free as a bird
I am flying high looking at you
Everything new, you are my life
You bring me hope when I can't breathe
And you give me love, you're all I need
Slowly I'm holding you closely
So happy to carry you inside me
I'll feed you, love, and I hope it's enough
To inspire you through suffering, holding you up
I'll feed you, love, and I hope it's enough
To inspire you through suffering, holding you up
You bring me hope when I can't breathe
You give me love, you're all I need
Slowly I'm holding you closely
You're wrapped in my arms and you're inside me
Credits
Artikel Pilihan