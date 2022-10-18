Lirik Lagu Kansas – Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
Am I incapable of healing?
The memory of my fall from grace in your heart
I'm on my journey home with no fuel, alone
I think I'll coast a while
I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
'Cause I'm about to solve it
Put my engine back into overdrive
So I can breathe again, photosynthesize again
With the green hills of my home
I'm not gonna cry
I got more time to give
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
I'm not gonna cry
(Save the way to me)
I got more time to give
(It's getting nasty)
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
But if I got it right, you'd tell me
And if I was wrong, then I'd disappear
But I'm incapable
I'm not gonna cry
(Say the way to me)
I got more time to give
(It's getting nasty)
I'm not gonna cry
Find another dream
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
Album: The Now Now
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn / James Ellis Ford / Remi Kabaka
