Lirik Lagu Kansas – Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kansas – Gorillaz

I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

Am I incapable of healing?

The memory of my fall from grace in your heart

I'm on my journey home with no fuel, alone

I think I'll coast a while

I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

'Cause I'm about to solve it

Put my engine back into overdrive

So I can breathe again, photosynthesize again

With the green hills of my home

I'm not gonna cry

I got more time to give

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

I'm not gonna cry

(Save the way to me)

I got more time to give

(It's getting nasty)

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream



But if I got it right, you'd tell me

And if I was wrong, then I'd disappear

But I'm incapable



I'm not gonna cry

(Say the way to me)

I got more time to give

(It's getting nasty)

I'm not gonna cry

Find another dream

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: The Now Now

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn / James Ellis Ford / Remi Kabaka