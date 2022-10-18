Lirik Lagu Next to Me – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Imagine Dragons.
Imagine Dragons. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/ImagineDragons

Lirik Lagu Next to Me – Imagine Dragons

Something about the way that you walked into my living room
Casually and confident lookin' at the mess I am
But still you, still you want me

Stress lines and cigarettes, politics, and deficits
Late bills and overages, screamin' and hollerin'
But still you, still you want me

Oh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
Still, I find you there
Next to me
And oh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
But still, I find you
Next to me

There's something about the way that you always see the pretty view
Overlook the blooded mess, always lookin' effortless
And still you, still you want me
I got no innocence, faith ain't no privilege
I am a deck of cards, vice or a game of hearts
And still you, still you want me

Oh, I always let you down
You're shattered on the ground
Still, I find you there
Next to me
And oh, stupid things I do
I'm far from good, it's true
Still, I find you
Next to me

So thank you for taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it
So thank you for taking a chance on me
I know it isn't easy
But I hope to be worth it

Oh, I always let you down (I always let you down)
You're shattered on the ground (shattered on the ground)
But still, I find you there (yea-)
Next to me
And oh, stupid things I do (stupid things we do)
I'm far from good, it's true
Still, I find you
Next to me (next to me)

Credit

