Lirik Lagu Next to Me – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Next to Me – Imagine Dragons

Something about the way that you walked into my living room

Casually and confident lookin' at the mess I am

But still you, still you want me

Stress lines and cigarettes, politics, and deficits

Late bills and overages, screamin' and hollerin'

But still you, still you want me

Oh, I always let you down

You're shattered on the ground

Still, I find you there

Next to me

And oh, stupid things I do

I'm far from good, it's true

But still, I find you

Next to me

There's something about the way that you always see the pretty view

Overlook the blooded mess, always lookin' effortless

And still you, still you want me

I got no innocence, faith ain't no privilege

I am a deck of cards, vice or a game of hearts

And still you, still you want me

Oh, I always let you down

You're shattered on the ground

Still, I find you there

Next to me

And oh, stupid things I do

I'm far from good, it's true

Still, I find you

Next to me

So thank you for taking a chance on me

I know it isn't easy

But I hope to be worth it

So thank you for taking a chance on me

I know it isn't easy

But I hope to be worth it

Oh, I always let you down (I always let you down)

You're shattered on the ground (shattered on the ground)

But still, I find you there (yea-)

Next to me

And oh, stupid things I do (stupid things we do)

I'm far from good, it's true

Still, I find you

Next to me (next to me)

