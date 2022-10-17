Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan
How many roads must a man walk down
Before you call him a man?
How many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
Yes, 'n' how many times must the cannon balls fly
Before they're forever banned?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind
Yes, 'n' how many years can a mountain exist
Before it's washed to the sea?
Yes, 'n' how many years can some people exist
Before they're allowed to be free?
Yes, 'n' how many times can a man turn his head
And pretend that he just doesn't see?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind
Yes, 'n' how many times must a man look up
Before he can see the sky?
Yes, 'n' how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes, 'n' how many deaths will it take till he knows
That too many people have died?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind
Credit
Released: 1963
Album: The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
Artist: Bob Dylan
Genres: Folk music, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Lagu Blowin In The Wind dari Bob Dylan dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 1963 dan menjadi salah satu single dalam album berjudul ‘The Freewheelin’.
Di dalam lagu ini Bob Dylan melakukan interupsi kritik sosial terhadap seluruh pemimpin dunia saat itu, yakni yang belum bisa menyuarakan pesan perdamaian di tengah perkembangan teknologi di masanya.
Sebagian kalangan dan media juga menilai lagu Blowin In The Wind sebagai lagu protes sosial Bob Dylan kepada pemerintah Amerika Serikat yang melibatkan diri dalam perang Vietnam yang terjadi pada kurun waktu tahun 1955 hingga 1975.
Pada tahun 2004, Majalah Rolling Stone memasukan Blowin The Wind pada urutan posisi ke-14 dalam daftar 500 Lagu Terbaik Sepanjang Masa.***
