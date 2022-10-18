Lirik Lagu Wavin' Flag - K'naan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wavin' Flag - K'naan

When I get older I will be stronger

They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag

When I get older I will be stronger

They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag

And then it goes back, and then it goes back

And then it goes back, oh

Born to a throne, stronger than Rome

But violent prone, poor people zone

But it's my home, all I have known

Where I got grown, streets we would roam

Out of the darkness, I came the farthest

Among the hardest survival

Learn from these streets, it can be bleak

Accept no defeat, surrender, retreat

So we struggling, fighting to eat

And we wondering when we'll be free

So we patiently wait for that fateful day

It's not far away, but for now we say

When I get older I will be stronger

They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag

And then it goes back, and then it goes back

And then it goes back, oh

So many wars, settling scores

Bringing us promises, leaving us poor

I heard them say, "love is the way"

"Love is the answer, " that's what they say

But look how they treat us, make us believers

We fight their battles, then they deceive us

Try to control us, they couldn't hold us

'Cause we just move forward like Buffalo Soldiers

But we struggling, fighting to eat

And we wondering, when we'll be free

So we patiently wait for that faithful day

It's not far away but for now we say