Lirik Lagu Fall Away - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fall Away - The Fray

You swear you recall nothing at all

That could make you come back down

You made up your mind to leave it all behind

Now you're forced to fight it out

You fall away from your past

But it's following you now

You fall away from your past

But it's following you

You left something undone, it's now your rerun

It's the one you can't erase

You should've made it right, so you wouldn't have to fight

To put a smile back on your face

You fall away from your past

But it's following you

You fall away from your past

But it's following you now

You fall away

You fall away

Something I've done that I can't outrun

Something I've done that I can't outrun

Maybe you should wait, maybe you should run

But there's something you've said that can't be undone

And you fall away from your past

But it's following you

And you fall away from your past

But it's following you now

And you fall away from your past

But it's following you

And you fall away from your past

But it's following you

It's following you (Fall away)

It's following you (Fall away)

It's following you (Fall away)

Credit

Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson

Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade

Album: How to Save a Life

Genre: Pop Rock

