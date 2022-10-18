Lirik Lagu Fall Away - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

You swear you recall nothing at all
That could make you come back down
You made up your mind to leave it all behind
Now you're forced to fight it out
You fall away from your past
But it's following you now
You fall away from your past
But it's following you
You left something undone, it's now your rerun
It's the one you can't erase
You should've made it right, so you wouldn't have to fight
To put a smile back on your face
You fall away from your past
But it's following you
You fall away from your past
But it's following you now
You fall away
You fall away
Something I've done that I can't outrun
Something I've done that I can't outrun
Maybe you should wait, maybe you should run
But there's something you've said that can't be undone
And you fall away from your past
But it's following you
And you fall away from your past
But it's following you now
And you fall away from your past
But it's following you
And you fall away from your past
But it's following you
It's following you (Fall away)
It's following you (Fall away)
It's following you (Fall away)
Credit
Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: How to Save a Life
Genre: Pop Rock
