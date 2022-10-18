Lirik Lagu Trust Me - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Looking for something I've never seen
Alone and I'm in-between
The place that I'm from and the place that I'm in
A city I've never been
I found a friend or should I say foe
Said there's a few things you should know
We don't want you to see, we come and we go
Here today, gone tomorrow
We're only taking turns
Holding this world
It's how it's always been
When you're older, you will understand
If I say who I know, it just goes to show
You need me less than I need you
Take it from me, we don't give sympathy
You can trust me, trust nobody
But I said you and me, we don't have honesty
The things we don't wanna speak
I'll try to get out, but I never will
Traffic is perfectly still
We're only taking turns
Holding this world
It's how it's always been
When you're older, you will understand
And then again, maybe you don't
And then again, maybe you won't
When you're older, you might understand
When you're older, you might understand
Credit
Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: How to Save a Life
Genre: Pop Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Trust Me merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 13 September 2005.
