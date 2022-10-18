Lirik Lagu Trust Me - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Band The Fray.
Band The Fray. /Tangkap layar Spotify.

Trust Me - The Fray

Looking for something I've never seen
Alone and I'm in-between
The place that I'm from and the place that I'm in
A city I've never been
I found a friend or should I say foe
Said there's a few things you should know
We don't want you to see, we come and we go
Here today, gone tomorrow

We're only taking turns
Holding this world
It's how it's always been
When you're older, you will understand
If I say who I know, it just goes to show
You need me less than I need you
Take it from me, we don't give sympathy
You can trust me, trust nobody
But I said you and me, we don't have honesty
The things we don't wanna speak
I'll try to get out, but I never will
Traffic is perfectly still

We're only taking turns
Holding this world
It's how it's always been
When you're older, you will understand

And then again, maybe you don't
And then again, maybe you won't

When you're older, you might understand
When you're older, you might understand

Credit

Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: How to Save a Life
Genre: Pop Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Trust Me merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 13 September 2005.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Barcelona di Liga Spanyol, Laga El Clasico 2022
2

Gejala Awal Kanker Payudara yang Wajib Diketahui, Waspada jika Alami Kondisi Berikut
3

Trauma yang Dialami Orangtua Ternyata Bisa Memengaruhi Anak, Berikut Penjelasannya
4

Wali Kota Bima Arya Minta Maaf pada Keluarga Adzra Nabila hingga Sebut Hikmah untuk Pemkot Bogor
5

Terjadi di Kawasan Padat Permukiman, Kebakaran di Garut Kota Hanguskan Lima Rumah
6

Pemkab Bekasi Buka Lelang 16 Jabatan Kepala Dinas, Seluruh ASN di Jabar Boleh Ikut Serta
7

Sidang Perdana Ferdy Sambo Digelar Senin, Kekasih Brigadir J Ungkap Satu Permintaan
8

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi
9

BPBD Kota Bogor Pastikan Jasad Mahasiswi IPB dalam Keadaan Utuh Meski Hanyut selama Lima Hari
10

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas saat Sidang Perdana Ferdy Sambo, Simak Daftar Jalan di Jakarta Selatan yang Dialihkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, dan NET TV, Ada Film 'Man on Fire'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, dan NET TV, Ada Film 'Man on Fire'

18 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Anda Bisa Mengharapkan Hasil yang Bahagia

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Anda Bisa Mengharapkan Hasil yang Bahagia

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Scorpio akan Memulai Hubungan Baru, Sagitarius Diterpa Masalah, Libra?

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Scorpio akan Memulai Hubungan Baru, Sagitarius Diterpa Masalah, Libra?

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Preman Pensiun Season 7, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Preman Pensiun Season 7, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Pinjam Uang di Bank BRI BNI Mandiri Tanpa Jaminan dan Syarat Meminjam Uang Himbara 2022

Cara Pinjam Uang di Bank BRI BNI Mandiri Tanpa Jaminan dan Syarat Meminjam Uang Himbara 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Momen Hari Santri Nasional 2022, BNPT Ajak Santri Melawan Kontra Narasi Kebencian

Momen Hari Santri Nasional 2022, BNPT Ajak Santri Melawan Kontra Narasi Kebencian

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Ona Hetharua, Judul Baper Tapi Boong dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Ona Hetharua, Judul Baper Tapi Boong dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Acara Kompas TV Lengkap Hari Ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Update, Laporan Khusus Hingga B-Talk

Jadwal Acara Kompas TV Lengkap Hari Ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Update, Laporan Khusus Hingga B-Talk

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV TransTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Siapa Mau Jadi Juara Hingga Rumpi No Secret

Jadwal Acara TV TransTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Siapa Mau Jadi Juara Hingga Rumpi No Secret

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Harga Set Top Box Cek di Sini, Ada Rekomendasi Merk STB Bisa Beli di Marketplace

Harga Set Top Box Cek di Sini, Ada Rekomendasi Merk STB Bisa Beli di Marketplace

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sekarang Saatnya Mengambil Tindakan dalam Hal Cinta

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sekarang Saatnya Mengambil Tindakan dalam Hal Cinta

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Aku Mengutus Kamu Seperti Anak Domba

Renungan Harian Katolik Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Aku Mengutus Kamu Seperti Anak Domba

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Cara Benar Atasi Bisul, Simak Penjelasan Lengkap

Cara Benar Atasi Bisul, Simak Penjelasan Lengkap

18 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Portal Jogja

Ekonomi Digital Dapat Membantu Jadi Solusi Ditengah Ancaman Risiko Inflasi

Ekonomi Digital Dapat Membantu Jadi Solusi Ditengah Ancaman Risiko Inflasi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UNDUH Template Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022 ke 94, Desain Terfavorit dan Terbaik yang Pernah Ada

UNDUH Template Hari Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022 ke 94, Desain Terfavorit dan Terbaik yang Pernah Ada

18 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Begini Cara Diagnosis Bisul, Ketahui Dulu Penyebabnya

Begini Cara Diagnosis Bisul, Ketahui Dulu Penyebabnya

18 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB

Utara Times

Manfaat Cuci Tangan Ternyata Bisa Menekan Laju Kematian Pada Bayi

Manfaat Cuci Tangan Ternyata Bisa Menekan Laju Kematian Pada Bayi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Film I Love You Masbro dan Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend

Jadwal Acara NET TV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Film I Love You Masbro dan Drama Korea My Absolute Boyfriend

18 Oktober 2022, 04:49 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Sinetron Mantan IPA IPS dan Big Movies Platinum

Jadwal Acara GTV Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Sinetron Mantan IPA IPS dan Big Movies Platinum

18 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober  2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober  2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

18 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

BIODATA Song Hye Kyo Mantan Istri Song Joong Ki, Akan Bintangi Drakor The Glory Bersama Lee Do Hyun

BIODATA Song Hye Kyo Mantan Istri Song Joong Ki, Akan Bintangi Drakor The Glory Bersama Lee Do Hyun

18 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB