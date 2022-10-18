Lirik Lagu Trust Me - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trust Me - The Fray

Looking for something I've never seen

Alone and I'm in-between

The place that I'm from and the place that I'm in

A city I've never been

I found a friend or should I say foe

Said there's a few things you should know

We don't want you to see, we come and we go

Here today, gone tomorrow

We're only taking turns

Holding this world

It's how it's always been

When you're older, you will understand

If I say who I know, it just goes to show

You need me less than I need you

Take it from me, we don't give sympathy

You can trust me, trust nobody

But I said you and me, we don't have honesty

The things we don't wanna speak

I'll try to get out, but I never will

Traffic is perfectly still

We're only taking turns

Holding this world

It's how it's always been

When you're older, you will understand

And then again, maybe you don't

And then again, maybe you won't

When you're older, you might understand

When you're older, you might understand

Credit

Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson

Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade

Album: How to Save a Life

Genre: Pop Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Trust Me merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 13 September 2005.