Lirik Lagu I - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 01:43 WIB
Video klip lagu I dari Kendrick Lamar.
Video klip lagu I dari Kendrick Lamar. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Kendrick Lamar

I - Kendrick Lamar

This is a world premiere!
This is a world premiere!

I done been through a whole lot
Trial, tribulation, but I know God
Satan wanna put me in a bow tie
Pray that the holy water don't go dry, yeah yeah
As I look around me
So many motherfuckers wanna down me
But an enemigo never drown me
In front of a dirty double-mirror they found me

And I love myself
(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)
I love myself
(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)
I love myself
(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)
I love myself
(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

Everybody lookin' at you crazy (crazy!)
What you gonna do? (what you gonna do?)
Lift up your head and keep moving (keep moving)
Or let the paranoia haunt you (haunt you)?
Peace to fashion police, I wear my heart
On my sleeve, let the runway start
You know the miserable do love company
What do you want from me and my scars?
Everybody lack confidence, everybody lack confidence
How many times my potential was anonymous?
How many times the city making me promises?
So I promise this

I love myself
(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)
I love myself
(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)
I love myself
(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)
I love myself
(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

They wanna say it's a war outside and a bomb in the street
And a gun in the hood, and a mob of police
And a rock on the corner, and a line for the fiend
And a bottle full of lean, and a model on the scene, yup
These days of frustration keep y'all on tuck and rotation
I duck these cold faces, post up fi-fie-fo-fum basis
Dreams of reality's peace
Blow steam in the face of the beast
The sky could fall down, the wind could cry now
The strong in me, I still smile

I love myself
(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)
I love myself
(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)
I love myself
(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)
I love myself
(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

Walk my bare feet (walk my bare feet)
Down, down valley deep (down, down valley deep)
Fi-fie-fo-fum (fi-fie-fo-fum) (I love myself)
My heart undone (my heart undone)(I love myself)

The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs
(I love myself)
But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind
(I love myself)
He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide
(I love myself)
One day at a time, sun gon' shine

