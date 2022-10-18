Lirik Lagu I - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

I - Kendrick Lamar

This is a world premiere!

I done been through a whole lot

Trial, tribulation, but I know God

Satan wanna put me in a bow tie

Pray that the holy water don't go dry, yeah yeah

As I look around me

So many motherfuckers wanna down me

But an enemigo never drown me

In front of a dirty double-mirror they found me

And I love myself

(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)

I love myself

(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)

I love myself

(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)

I love myself

(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

Everybody lookin' at you crazy (crazy!)

What you gonna do? (what you gonna do?)

Lift up your head and keep moving (keep moving)

Or let the paranoia haunt you (haunt you)?

Peace to fashion police, I wear my heart

On my sleeve, let the runway start

You know the miserable do love company

What do you want from me and my scars?

Everybody lack confidence, everybody lack confidence

How many times my potential was anonymous?

How many times the city making me promises?

So I promise this

I love myself

(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)

I love myself

(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)

I love myself

(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)

I love myself

(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

They wanna say it's a war outside and a bomb in the street

And a gun in the hood, and a mob of police

And a rock on the corner, and a line for the fiend

And a bottle full of lean, and a model on the scene, yup

These days of frustration keep y'all on tuck and rotation

I duck these cold faces, post up fi-fie-fo-fum basis

Dreams of reality's peace

Blow steam in the face of the beast

The sky could fall down, the wind could cry now

The strong in me, I still smile

I love myself

(The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs)

I love myself

(But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind)

I love myself

(He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide)

I love myself

(One day at a time, sun gon' shine)

Walk my bare feet (walk my bare feet)

Down, down valley deep (down, down valley deep)

Fi-fie-fo-fum (fi-fie-fo-fum) (I love myself)

My heart undone (my heart undone)(I love myself)

The world is a ghetto with big guns and picket signs

(I love myself)

But it can do what it want whenever it want, I don't mind

(I love myself)

He said I gotta get up, life is more than suicide

(I love myself)

One day at a time, sun gon' shine