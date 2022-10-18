Lirik Lagu Summer Days - Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Patrick Stump dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Days - Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore dan Patrick Stump
She looks good in the morning
And she don't even know it
I don't want you to go yet
Can we stay in the moment?
Don't look in the mirror, look into my eyes
When you see your reflection, you'll see what I like
Oh, you look good in the morning
And you don't even know it
I knew that
I got this feeling on a summer day
Knew it when I saw her face
I just thought that she could be the one
I got this feeling on a summer day
Knew it when I saw her face
I just thought that she could be the one
Sundress with you on my arm
Take the coupe out the garage
Pull the roof back just me, you and the stars
Toast to the Gods
She's the one, a masterpiece
She a drug got a fast release
Got me sprung wrapped in sheets
Wake up, fuck, and then we going back to sleep
Uh, me and you on a island
With the ocean color stuck in your iris
We comfortable in silence
But I prefer it when we wildin'
Sundress, nothing underneath as we undress
You could look in my eyes, see I'm some mess
Couple of broken people
Tryna complete each other under one breath
Don't look in the mirror look into my eyes
When you see your reflection you'll see what I like
Oh, you look good in the morning
And you don't even know it
I knew that
I got this feeling on a summer day
Knew it when I saw her face
I just thought that she could be the one
I got this feeling on a summer day
Knew it when I saw her face
I just thought that she could be the one
She could be the one
