Lirik Lagu Summer Days - Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Patrick Stump dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Days - Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore dan Patrick Stump

She looks good in the morning

And she don't even know it

I don't want you to go yet

Can we stay in the moment?

Don't look in the mirror, look into my eyes

When you see your reflection, you'll see what I like

Oh, you look good in the morning

And you don't even know it

I knew that

I got this feeling on a summer day

Knew it when I saw her face

I just thought that she could be the one

I got this feeling on a summer day

Knew it when I saw her face

I just thought that she could be the one

Sundress with you on my arm

Take the coupe out the garage

Pull the roof back just me, you and the stars

Toast to the Gods

She's the one, a masterpiece

She a drug got a fast release

Got me sprung wrapped in sheets

Wake up, fuck, and then we going back to sleep

Uh, me and you on a island

With the ocean color stuck in your iris

We comfortable in silence

But I prefer it when we wildin'

Sundress, nothing underneath as we undress

You could look in my eyes, see I'm some mess

Couple of broken people

Tryna complete each other under one breath

Don't look in the mirror look into my eyes

When you see your reflection you'll see what I like

Oh, you look good in the morning

And you don't even know it

I knew that

I got this feeling on a summer day

Knew it when I saw her face

I just thought that she could be the one

I got this feeling on a summer day

Knew it when I saw her face

I just thought that she could be the one

She could be the one

