Lirik Lagu We Are The People - Martin Garrix, Bono, The Edge dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Are The People – Martin Garrix feat Bono dan The Edge

We're a million volts in a pool of light

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire

Sparks flying from the sun

I hardly know you

Can I confess?

I feel your heart beating in my chest

You come with me, tonight is gonna be the one

'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There's an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we've been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame

We'll build it better than we did before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people we've been waiting for

Broken bells at a broken church

Heart that hurts is a heart that works

From a broken place

That's where the victory is won

'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There's an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

We are the people we've been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame

We'll build it better than we did before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people we've been waiting for