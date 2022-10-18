Lirik Lagu We Are The People - Martin Garrix, Bono, The Edge dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Are The People – Martin Garrix feat Bono dan The Edge
We're a million volts in a pool of light
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire
Sparks flying from the sun
I hardly know you
Can I confess?
I feel your heart beating in my chest
You come with me, tonight is gonna be the one
'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There's an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
We are the people we've been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame
We'll build it better than we did before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people we've been waiting for
Broken bells at a broken church
Heart that hurts is a heart that works
From a broken place
That's where the victory is won
'Cause you've faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There's an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
We are the people we've been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
The streets of Dublin to Notre-Dame
We'll build it better than we did before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people we've been waiting for
