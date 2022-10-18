Lirik Lagu Tiny Little Bows - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tiny Little Bows - Carly Rae Jepsen

Cupid, draw back your bow

New York

Tell me how you feel about it

We just met, yeah

We just met

L.A.

Ask me for the truth about it

We just met

And I wish we could be holding hands

I wish we could be holding hands

How do you think it goes

With those tiny little bows?

You're the one that I want

You're the one that I know

And everywhere you are

Is a place I wanna go

Dancing really high

Dancing really slow

How do you think it goes

With those tiny little bows?

You're the one I want

You're the one I know

And everywhere you are

Is a place I wanna go

Dancing really high

Dancing really slow

Paris

Do you ever think about us

Watching TV in your bed

Hey London

Call me if you think about it

Don't forget

I wish we could be holding hands

I wish we could be holding hands

How do you think it goes

With those tiny little bows?

You're the one I want

You're the one I know

And everywhere you are

Is a place I wanna go

Dancing really high

Dancing really slow

How do you think it goes

With those tiny little bows?

You're the one that I want

You're the one that I know

And everywhere you are

Is a place I wanna go

Dancing really high

Dancing really slow