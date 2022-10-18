Lirik Lagu Tiny Little Bows - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tiny Little Bows - Carly Rae Jepsen
New York
Tell me how you feel about it
We just met, yeah
We just met
L.A.
Ask me for the truth about it
We just met
And I wish we could be holding hands
I wish we could be holding hands
How do you think it goes
With those tiny little bows?
You're the one that I want
You're the one that I know
And everywhere you are
Is a place I wanna go
Dancing really high
Dancing really slow
How do you think it goes
With those tiny little bows?
You're the one I want
You're the one I know
And everywhere you are
Is a place I wanna go
Dancing really high
Dancing really slow
Paris
Do you ever think about us
Watching TV in your bed
Hey London
Call me if you think about it
Don't forget
I wish we could be holding hands
I wish we could be holding hands
How do you think it goes
With those tiny little bows?
You're the one I want
You're the one I know
And everywhere you are
Is a place I wanna go
Dancing really high
Dancing really slow
How do you think it goes
With those tiny little bows?
You're the one that I want
You're the one that I know
And everywhere you are
Is a place I wanna go
Dancing really high
Dancing really slow
