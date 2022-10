Lirik Lagu Lung – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Can somebody help me out?

I can't find my feet

I'm sinking in the deep

Can somebody pick me up?

The voice is too loud

I'm losing in the crowd

Because I can't breathe

Oh, I can't breathe

Because I can't breathe

Oh, come and help me out

Somebody help me out

Credits

Album: Revival

Artis: Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Dirilis: 2017