Lirik Lagu Unworthy – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unworthy – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
You are so worthy of everything
I have to give
But I burn with feeble offerings
Nothing to sustain
Fan against the flame
Oh, what I've made
So take all of me
Please take all of me
It's like I'm running away from me
It's like I've taken the puzzle in me
And left it scrambled for all to see
It's like I'm fighting behind these walls
And hiding through metaphors
This is real, these are flaws
So take all of me
Please take all of me
So take all of me
Please take all of me
Credits
Album: Revival
Artikel Pilihan