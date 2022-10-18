Lirik Lagu Unworthy – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unworthy – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

You are so worthy of everything

I have to give

But I burn with feeble offerings

Nothing to sustain

Fan against the flame

Oh, what I've made

So take all of me

Please take all of me

It's like I'm running away from me

It's like I've taken the puzzle in me

And left it scrambled for all to see

It's like I'm fighting behind these walls

And hiding through metaphors

This is real, these are flaws

So take all of me

Please take all of me

So take all of me

Please take all of me

Credits

Album: Revival