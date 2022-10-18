Lirik Lagu I Cry - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I can't keep it together
I usually don't show my emotions
But it ain't getting better
'Cause you can't be blind with eyes wide open
And I see struggle, I see pain
I see only the mess we made
I see things that I can't change
And it hurts my heart to say
I cry
For the sons without fathers
And the pain that their mothers
Hold deep inside
And I'll fight
For the future we're making
We can change if we face it
'Cause these tears won't dry
So I cry
Ooh (I cry), ooh
When I look in the mirror
Do I see someone that cares for others?
Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no
Do I love myself more than my sisters (sisters)
And brothers? (Brothers)
I don't know
Now, I've seen struggles
I've seen pain
I've seen beyond the mess we made
I've seen things that I cannot change
And it hurts my heart to say
I cry
For the sons without fathers
And the pain that their mothers
Hold deep inside
So I'll fight
For the future we're making
It'll change if we face it
'Cause these tears won't dry
So I cry
Ooh
I cry (ooh) (cry, cry)
For the truth that's unspoken
For the promises broken
I will stand by your side
I'll fight
For the ones who stopped dreaming
And the ones who stopped believing
You're not alone
I feel your pain
I cry
For the sons without fathers
And the pain that their mothers
Hold deep inside
I'll fight
For the future we're making
Only changes if we face it
It's love over pride
I'll cry (hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I cry
Artikel Pilihan