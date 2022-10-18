Lirik Lagu I Cry - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Cry - Usher

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I can't keep it together

I usually don't show my emotions

But it ain't getting better

'Cause you can't be blind with eyes wide open

And I see struggle, I see pain

I see only the mess we made

I see things that I can't change

And it hurts my heart to say

I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside

And I'll fight

For the future we're making

We can change if we face it

'Cause these tears won't dry

So I cry

Ooh (I cry), ooh

When I look in the mirror

Do I see someone that cares for others?

Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no

Do I love myself more than my sisters (sisters)

And brothers? (Brothers)

I don't know

Now, I've seen struggles

I've seen pain

I've seen beyond the mess we made

I've seen things that I cannot change

And it hurts my heart to say

I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside

So I'll fight

For the future we're making

It'll change if we face it

'Cause these tears won't dry

So I cry

Ooh

I cry (ooh) (cry, cry)

For the truth that's unspoken

For the promises broken

I will stand by your side

I'll fight

For the ones who stopped dreaming

And the ones who stopped believing

You're not alone

I feel your pain

I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside

I'll fight

For the future we're making

Only changes if we face it

It's love over pride

I'll cry (hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I cry