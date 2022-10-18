Lirik Lagu Heaven Forbid - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Twenty years, it's breaking you down
Now that you understand there's no one around
Take a breath, just take a seat
You're falling apart and tearing at the seams
Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why
Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright
It's on your face, is it on your mind?
Would you care to build a house of your own?
How much longer, how long can you wait?
It's like you wanted to go and give yourself away
Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why
Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright
Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why
Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright
It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)
It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)
It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)
It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)
Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why
Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright
Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why
Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright
Out of this one
I don't know how to get you out of this one
I don't know how to get you out of this one
I don't know how to get you out of this one
I don't know how to get you out of this one
