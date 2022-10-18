Lirik Lagu Heaven Forbid - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heaven Forbid - The Fray

Twenty years, it's breaking you down

Now that you understand there's no one around

Take a breath, just take a seat

You're falling apart and tearing at the seams

Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why

Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright

It's on your face, is it on your mind?

Would you care to build a house of your own?

How much longer, how long can you wait?

It's like you wanted to go and give yourself away

Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why

Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright

Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why

Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright

It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)

It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)

It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)

It feels good (Is that reason enough for you?)

Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why

Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright

Heaven forbid you end up alone and don't know why

Hold on tight, wait for tomorrow, you'll be alright

Out of this one

I don't know how to get you out of this one

I don't know how to get you out of this one

I don't know how to get you out of this one

I don't know how to get you out of this one

