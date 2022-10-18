Lirik Lagu If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez

If you had my love and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue

Would you lie to me?

And call me baby

Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be

First of all I won't take your cheating on me

Tell me who can I trust if I can't trust in you

And I refuse to let you play me for a fool (yeah, yeah)

You said that we (you said that we could possibly spend eternity)

Could possibly, spend eternity (yeah yeah yeah yeah)

See, that's what you told me, that's what you said (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

But if you want me (you'll have to be)

You'll have to be (have to be fulfilling all my dreams)

Fulfilling all my dreams (yeah yeah yeah yeah)

If you really want me babe (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

If you had my love and I gave you all my trust

(Would you comfort me?) Would you comfort me?

Tell me, baby

And if somehow you knew (how you knew) that your love would be untrue (yeah)

Would you lie to me? (Na, na, na, na, na)

And call me baby

You said you want my love

And you've got to have it all

But first, there are some things you need to know

If you wanna live

With all I have to give

I need to feel true love or it's got to end, yeah

I don't want you (don't want you)

Trying to get with me (trying to, trying to get with me)

And I end up unhappy (yeah yeah yeah yeah)

I don't need the hurt (yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

And I don't need the pain, so before I do (before I do)

Give myself to you (give myself)

I have to know the truth (yeah yeah yeah yeah)

If I spend my life with you (yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)

If you had my love (had my love) and I gave you all my trust (gave you trust)

Would you comfort me? (What would do babe? Tell me right now)

And if somehow you knew (I need to know) that your love would be untrue (be untrue)

Would you lie to me? (Don't lie)

And call me baby (don't you lie to me)

If you had my love (if I gave it to you)

And I gave you all my trust (what would you do?)

Would you comfort me? (Comfort me, ooh, tell me baby)

And if somehow you knew (how you) that your love would be untrue (be untrue)

Would you lie to me? (Would you lie to me)

And call me baby (don't you lie to me, baby)