Lirik Lagu No Sleep - Martin Garrix feat. Bonn dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Sleep - Martin Garrix feat. Bonn

Summer nights all align

As we drown in the moonlight

We collide in plain sight

Yeah, I know we'll be alright

And we come alive, we run the night with strangers

'Cause in the end, we're all familiar faces

We're young and wild, enjoy the ride, we made it

We made it

I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Say you'll never leave

Because I love the feeling, I love the feeling

Find myself awake at night

See you through my lucid eyes

Oh, I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Wide awake, no time to waste

Make a mark on my timeline

We're safe and sound, we come around

We are dancing, the sun down

And we come alive, we run the night with strangers

'Cause in the end, we're all familiar faces

We're young and wild, enjoy the ride, we made it

We made it

I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Say you'll never leave

Because I love the feeling, I love the feeling

Find myself awake at night

See you through my lucid eyes

Oh, I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Oh, I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Oh, I don't need no sleep

'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming