Lirik Lagu No Sleep - Martin Garrix feat. Bonn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB
Video klip lagu No Sleep dari Martin Garrix feat. Bonn.
Video klip lagu No Sleep dari Martin Garrix feat. Bonn. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Martin Garrix

No SleepMartin Garrix feat. Bonn 

Summer nights all align
As we drown in the moonlight
We collide in plain sight
Yeah, I know we'll be alright

And we come alive, we run the night with strangers
'Cause in the end, we're all familiar faces
We're young and wild, enjoy the ride, we made it
We made it

I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming
Say you'll never leave
Because I love the feeling, I love the feeling
Find myself awake at night
See you through my lucid eyes
Oh, I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Wide awake, no time to waste
Make a mark on my timeline
We're safe and sound, we come around
We are dancing, the sun down

And we come alive, we run the night with strangers
'Cause in the end, we're all familiar faces
We're young and wild, enjoy the ride, we made it
We made it

I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming
Say you'll never leave
Because I love the feeling, I love the feeling
Find myself awake at night
See you through my lucid eyes
Oh, I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Oh, I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

Oh, I don't need no sleep
'Cause I'm already dreaming, already dreaming

