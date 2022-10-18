Lirik Lagu Get Out of Your Own Way - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get out of your own way, hey, hey
Get out of your own way, hey, hey
Love hurts
Now you've a girl who's left with no words
Your heart's a balloon, but then it bursts
It doesn't take a cannon, just a pin
Your skin's not covering, and resistance
Love has got to fight for its existence
The enemy has armies of assistance
The amorist, the glamorous, the kiss, a fist, listen to this, oh
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I'd make it alright, alright
Nothing's stopping you except what's inside
I can help you, but it's your fight, your fight
Fight back
Don't take it lyin' down, you got to bite back
The face of liberty's startin' to crack
She had a plan until she got a smack in the mouth
And it all went South
Like freedom
The slaves are lookin' for someone to lead 'em
The master's lookin' for someone to need him
The promised land is there for those who need it most
And Lincoln's ghost said
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I'd make it alright, alright
Nothing's stopping you except what's inside
I can help you, but it's your fight, your fight
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
