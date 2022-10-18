Lirik Lagu I'm Not Talking - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not Talking - The Yardbirds

I'm not talking

Well that's all I got to say

Used to think I knew it

Man I sure outgrew it

Things like idle chatter

Ain't the things that matter

That's one thing I can do without

I'm not talking

Well that's all I got to say

Things I say at midnight

I ain't gonna say 'em in daylight

I reached the final conclusion

And all this persecution

Don't call me, baby, I'll call you

I'm not talking

Well that's all I got to say

Things I say at midnight

I ain't gonna say 'em in daylight

I reached the final conclusion

And all this persecution

That's one thing I can do without

I'm not talking

Well that's all I got to say

If I said things were awful

It might just be unlawful

If I said things were splendid

I might just be offended

That's one thing I can do without

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Heart Full of Soul

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis Lagu: Mose Allison

Fakta di Balik Lagu

The Yardbirds dikenal sebagai grup yang menjadi tempat gitaris-gitaris top dunia mulai berkarier.

Gitaris-gitaris dunia itu seperti Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, dan Jimmy Page. The Yardbirds adalah grup yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.

Irama blues dan eksperimental, kental terasa di lagu-lagu The Yardbirds. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.

Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.

Sejak 16 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio I’m Not Talking sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 35 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds - Topic. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***