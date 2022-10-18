Lirik Lagu I'm Not Talking - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not Talking - The Yardbirds
I'm not talking
Well that's all I got to say
Used to think I knew it
Man I sure outgrew it
Things like idle chatter
Ain't the things that matter
That's one thing I can do without
I'm not talking
Well that's all I got to say
Things I say at midnight
I ain't gonna say 'em in daylight
I reached the final conclusion
And all this persecution
Don't call me, baby, I'll call you
I'm not talking
Well that's all I got to say
Things I say at midnight
I ain't gonna say 'em in daylight
I reached the final conclusion
And all this persecution
That's one thing I can do without
I'm not talking
Well that's all I got to say
If I said things were awful
It might just be unlawful
If I said things were splendid
I might just be offended
That's one thing I can do without
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis Lagu: Mose Allison
Fakta di Balik Lagu
The Yardbirds dikenal sebagai grup yang menjadi tempat gitaris-gitaris top dunia mulai berkarier.
Gitaris-gitaris dunia itu seperti Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, dan Jimmy Page. The Yardbirds adalah grup yang berasal dari London, Inggris. The Yardbirds dibentuk di pertengahan 1960-an.
Irama blues dan eksperimental, kental terasa di lagu-lagu The Yardbirds. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.
Yardbirds berhasil mendapatkan kontrak dari label Columbia EMI pada bulan Februari 1964. Album pertama milik The Yardbirds adalah album konser Five Live Yardbirds yang direkam di Marquee Club, London.
Sejak 16 tahun setelah diunggah, Video Audio I’m Not Talking sudah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 35 ribu kali di akun Youtube The Yardbirds - Topic. (Yemima Oholibama Wibowo)***
