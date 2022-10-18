Lirik Lagu Best Mistake – Ariana Grande ft Big Sean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB
Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagunya berjudul Best Mistake feat Big Sean.
Ariana Grande, simak lirik lagunya berjudul Best Mistake feat Big Sean. /YouTube/ArianaGrandeVEVO

Lirik Lagu Best MistakeAriana Grande ft Big Sean

How soon do we forget, how we felt?
Dealing with emotions, that never left
Playing with the hand that we were dealt, in this game

Maybe I'm the sinner, and you're the saint
Gotta stop pretending, what we ain't
Why we pointing fingers, anyway?
When we're the same

Break up
Make up
Total waste of time
Can we please make up our minds
And stop acting like we're blind?

'Cause if the water dries up and the moon stops shining
Stars fall, and the world goes blind, boy
You know, I'll be savin' my love for you, for you

'Cause you're the best mistake I've ever made
But we hold on, hold on
There's no pot of gold in the rainbows we chase
But we hold on, hold on

I guess time's wasting, tick tocking, lip locking
How can we keep the feelings fresh, how do we zip lock it?
Wear your heart up on your sleeves so watch out for pickpockets
I guess to go the distance we might need to pit stop it
Hold up, I know love could be a beach with no shore
I done count to ten, lost my temper, and went back to four
I know sometimes it's hard to realize I'm the man that you need
I had a dream we branched out started a family tree
And I feel like that everything we do is overdue
You ask why I love your mom so much 'cause she's a older you
I wish that you were happy I guess that's the one thing I should be providing
Ain't no number twos, we both ones of ones and we the oddest
Couple only humans 'cept you, you a goddess
Only lying to you when I lie you down, just being honest
When you start as friends it's hard to say you're never going back
If I'm not the one then I'm the best mistake you ever had

Break up
Make up
Total waste of time
Can we please make up our minds?
And stop acting like we're blind

'Cause if the water dries up and the moon stops shining
Stars fall, and the world goes blind boy
You know, I'll be savin' my love for you, for you

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

