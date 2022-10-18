Lirik Lagu Best Mistake – Ariana Grande ft Big Sean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Mistake – Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

How soon do we forget, how we felt?

Dealing with emotions, that never left

Playing with the hand that we were dealt, in this game

Maybe I'm the sinner, and you're the saint

Gotta stop pretending, what we ain't

Why we pointing fingers, anyway?

When we're the same

Break up

Make up

Total waste of time

Can we please make up our minds

And stop acting like we're blind?

'Cause if the water dries up and the moon stops shining

Stars fall, and the world goes blind, boy

You know, I'll be savin' my love for you, for you

'Cause you're the best mistake I've ever made

But we hold on, hold on

There's no pot of gold in the rainbows we chase

But we hold on, hold on

I guess time's wasting, tick tocking, lip locking

How can we keep the feelings fresh, how do we zip lock it?

Wear your heart up on your sleeves so watch out for pickpockets

I guess to go the distance we might need to pit stop it

Hold up, I know love could be a beach with no shore

I done count to ten, lost my temper, and went back to four

I know sometimes it's hard to realize I'm the man that you need

I had a dream we branched out started a family tree

And I feel like that everything we do is overdue

You ask why I love your mom so much 'cause she's a older you

I wish that you were happy I guess that's the one thing I should be providing

Ain't no number twos, we both ones of ones and we the oddest

Couple only humans 'cept you, you a goddess

Only lying to you when I lie you down, just being honest

When you start as friends it's hard to say you're never going back

If I'm not the one then I'm the best mistake you ever had

Break up

Make up

Total waste of time

Can we please make up our minds?

And stop acting like we're blind

'Cause if the water dries up and the moon stops shining

Stars fall, and the world goes blind boy

You know, I'll be savin' my love for you, for you