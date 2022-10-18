Lirik Lagu My Girl Sloopy - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Girl Sloopy – The Yardbirds
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
Sloopy lives in a very bad part of town
All the little girls there are trying to put poor sloopy down
Sloopy, I don't care what you're daddy do
You know little girl, I'm in love with you
All together now
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
Sloopy lets her hair down every time she's out on the town
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy lets her hair down every time she's out with me
Hang on sloopy
Come on sloopy
Come on, come on
Come on girl
Come on, come on
Say yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Good, good, good, good
Good, good, good, good
Good, good, good, good
Good, good, good, good
I want to say
Hang on sloopy
Mmmm, baby don't you know
You thrill me so
I love you so
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, baby
Love the way that you dance
Give me one chance
And I'll sweep you away
I want to say
Hang on sloopy
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
All together now
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
A little bit quieter
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
All down
Hang on sloopy
Sloopy, hang on
