Lirik Lagu My Girl Sloopy - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Girl Sloopy – The Yardbirds

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

Sloopy lives in a very bad part of town

All the little girls there are trying to put poor sloopy down

Sloopy, I don't care what you're daddy do

You know little girl, I'm in love with you

All together now

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

Sloopy lets her hair down every time she's out on the town

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy lets her hair down every time she's out with me

Hang on sloopy

Come on sloopy

Come on, come on

Come on girl

Come on, come on

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Good, good, good, good

Good, good, good, good

Good, good, good, good

Good, good, good, good

I want to say

Hang on sloopy

Mmmm, baby don't you know

You thrill me so

I love you so

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh, baby

Love the way that you dance

Give me one chance

And I'll sweep you away

I want to say

Hang on sloopy

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

All together now

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

A little bit quieter

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on

All down

Hang on sloopy

Sloopy, hang on