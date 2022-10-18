Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City

Call back the cap-com,

Tick off the time-bomb

Let felicity fly

Armour the airlock

Blanket the bedrock

And kiss the planet goodbye

Dear God, I was terribly lost

When the galaxies crossed

And the Sun went dark

But dear God, You're the only North Star

I would follow this far

Fight back the flight deck

Bring on the breakneck

Cue the solar eclipse

Summit the sunset

Dovetail the dragnet

And blow your backbone to bits

Dear God, I was terribly lost

When the galaxies crossed

And the Sun went dark

But dear God, You're the only North Star

I would follow this far

Oh telescope

Keep an eye on my only hope

Lest I blink and be swept off the narrow road

Hercules, you've got nothing to say to me

'Cause you're not the blinding light that I need

For He is the saving grace

Of the Galaxies

He is the saving grace

Of the Galaxies

Dear God, I was terribly lost

When the galaxies crossed

And the Sun went dark

But dear God, You're the only North Star

I would follow this far



Credit

Artist : Owl City

Year : 2011

Album : All Things Are Bright and Beautiful

Genre : Pop, Electronic

Songwriters : Adam Young