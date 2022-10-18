Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City
Call back the cap-com,
Tick off the time-bomb
Let felicity fly
Armour the airlock
Blanket the bedrock
And kiss the planet goodbye
Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far
Fight back the flight deck
Bring on the breakneck
Cue the solar eclipse
Summit the sunset
Dovetail the dragnet
And blow your backbone to bits
Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far
Oh telescope
Keep an eye on my only hope
Lest I blink and be swept off the narrow road
Hercules, you've got nothing to say to me
'Cause you're not the blinding light that I need
For He is the saving grace
Of the Galaxies
He is the saving grace
Of the Galaxies
Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far
Credit
Artist : Owl City
Year : 2011
Album : All Things Are Bright and Beautiful
Genre : Pop, Electronic
Songwriters : Adam Young
Artikel Pilihan