Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Cover Album All Things Bright and Beautiful dari Owl City.
Cover Album All Things Bright and Beautiful dari Owl City. /YouTube Owl City

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City

Call back the cap-com,
Tick off the time-bomb
Let felicity fly
Armour the airlock
Blanket the bedrock
And kiss the planet goodbye

Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far

Fight back the flight deck
Bring on the breakneck
Cue the solar eclipse
Summit the sunset
Dovetail the dragnet
And blow your backbone to bits

Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far

Oh telescope
Keep an eye on my only hope
Lest I blink and be swept off the narrow road
Hercules, you've got nothing to say to me
'Cause you're not the blinding light that I need

For He is the saving grace
Of the Galaxies
He is the saving grace
Of the Galaxies

Dear God, I was terribly lost
When the galaxies crossed
And the Sun went dark
But dear God, You're the only North Star
I would follow this far

Credit

Artist : Owl City
Year : 2011
Album : All Things Are Bright and Beautiful
Genre : Pop, Electronic
Songwriters : Adam Young

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mengenal Kelenjar Meibom, Fungsinya bagi Penglihatan hingga Dampak Jika Terjadi Disfungsi
2

Bocoran Ikatan Cinta 16 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Curiga Penculik Andin Memantau Pergerakannya
3

5 Jus yang Membantu Memperlambat Penuaan Dini
4

Kelangkaan Pupuk Subsidi Terus Terjadi, Petani di Garut: Sudah Musim Panen, tapi Kami Kebingungan
5

Hotman Paris Keliling Kota Bandung Ditemani Ridwan Kamil hingga Bahas Soal Pilpres 2024
6

Manfaat Minyak Alpukat untuk Diet, Salah Satunya Bantu Turunkan Berat Badan
7

Mahasiswi IPB yang Terseret Banjir Berhasil Ditemukan di Jakarta
8

Dua Pria Bersenjata Serang Tempat Latihan Militer Rusia, 11 Tentara Tewas
9

Presiden Xi Inginkan China dan Taiwan Capai Resolusi Damai: Masalah Ini adalah Urusan Beijing
10

Viral Penampakan Toyota Innova Baru Kepergok Uji Jalan, Siap Meluncur November 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Berita Bantul

Kisah Laila Majnun; Imajinasi Cinta yang Menyatukan, Cerita yang Membuat Air Mata Mengalir

Kisah Laila Majnun; Imajinasi Cinta yang Menyatukan, Cerita yang Membuat Air Mata Mengalir

18 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Kabar Banten

6 Sifat Laki Laki yang Membuat Perempuan Jatuh Cinta, Salah Satunya Jujur

6 Sifat Laki Laki yang Membuat Perempuan Jatuh Cinta, Salah Satunya Jujur

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Nineball dengan Judul Hingga Akhir Waktu Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Nineball dengan Judul Hingga Akhir Waktu Lengkap dengan Lirik

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Hujan, Sore Malam Berawan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Hujan, Sore Malam Berawan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Jababeka News

Bukti Minta 10 Pemain Keturunan Ternyata ini Target Shin Tae-Yong Bersama Timnas Indonesia

Bukti Minta 10 Pemain Keturunan Ternyata ini Target Shin Tae-Yong Bersama Timnas Indonesia

18 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Sebanyak Enam Orang Pengidap Gagal Ginjal Misterius Di Bali Makin Menggembirakan

Sebanyak Enam Orang Pengidap Gagal Ginjal Misterius Di Bali Makin Menggembirakan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Just the way you are : Bruno Mars ‘Lirik dan Terjemahan’

Chord Kunci Gitar Just the way you are : Bruno Mars ‘Lirik dan Terjemahan’

18 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Lebak

Harga Minyak Dunia Meroket, SKK Migas Agresif Tingkatkan Produksi Hulu Migas

Harga Minyak Dunia Meroket, SKK Migas Agresif Tingkatkan Produksi Hulu Migas

17 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.1 Landa Sulawesi Utara, Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.1 Landa Sulawesi Utara, Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

17 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Media Kupang

Verifikasi Faktual oleh KPUD Belu, DPD PSI Belu Dinyatakan Lolos Memenuhi Syarat

Verifikasi Faktual oleh KPUD Belu, DPD PSI Belu Dinyatakan Lolos Memenuhi Syarat

17 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB