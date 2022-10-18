Lirik Lagu Submission - Gorillaz feat Danny Brown & Kelela dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB
Grup band Gorillaz
Grup band Gorillaz /YouTube

Submission – Gorillaz ft. Danny Brown & Kelela

Don't try to hide away
You know you've been on
Though I'm keep and come, I'm not on
Go away my love
Thought I could change our fate
I tried again, but there's delay
It's more than I can take

And it got to me
When you state your love
Then you walk away
What could you be on?
Now you're not around
But I hope you see
I will be full-on
If it's up to me
It's all I got-

Feels so good doin' me
If you take a look at the time you took and move on
But don't go too far my lover
We could try harder baby
There's gotta be a better way
So much that we could make it

And it got to me
When you state your love
But you run away
What could you be on?
Now you're not around
But I hope you see
Gotta be full-on
It is up to me
It's all I got

It's all I got
It's all I got
It's all I got

Wish I could think of better ways
'Cause I lost my patience yesterday
If you could see inside of me
There'd be no heart on my X-ray
Opponents tryna checkmate
But I don't see no escape
Just tryna keep my head straight
On thin ice with the ice skates
At times, I feel like giving up
'Cause it feels like I've had enough
Felt like my soul in handcuffs
Got questions with no answers
Can't help me out, I need a friend
I'm losing faith in this world of sin
Tryna make ends meet with a week, no sleep
It's like a cycle that never ends
I can't pretend with no handling
I can't take care of no grown man
All by myself, crying out for help
But won't get saved by no Superman
All comes down to the mighty dollar
Greed and lust, abusing power
Clock is ticking, hour after hour
Maybe when I throw my hands, I'll holla

And it got to me
When you state your love
But you run away
What could you be on?
Now you're not around
But I hope you see
Gotta be full-on
It is up to me

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

