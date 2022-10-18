Lirik Lagu Submission - Gorillaz feat Danny Brown & Kelela dan Fakta di Baliknya

Submission – Gorillaz ft. Danny Brown & Kelela

Don't try to hide away

You know you've been on

Though I'm keep and come, I'm not on

Go away my love

Thought I could change our fate

I tried again, but there's delay

It's more than I can take

And it got to me

When you state your love

Then you walk away

What could you be on?

Now you're not around

But I hope you see

I will be full-on

If it's up to me

It's all I got-

Feels so good doin' me

If you take a look at the time you took and move on

But don't go too far my lover

We could try harder baby

There's gotta be a better way

So much that we could make it

And it got to me

When you state your love

But you run away

What could you be on?

Now you're not around

But I hope you see

Gotta be full-on

It is up to me

It's all I got

It's all I got

It's all I got

It's all I got

Wish I could think of better ways

'Cause I lost my patience yesterday

If you could see inside of me

There'd be no heart on my X-ray

Opponents tryna checkmate

But I don't see no escape

Just tryna keep my head straight

On thin ice with the ice skates

At times, I feel like giving up

'Cause it feels like I've had enough

Felt like my soul in handcuffs

Got questions with no answers

Can't help me out, I need a friend

I'm losing faith in this world of sin

Tryna make ends meet with a week, no sleep

It's like a cycle that never ends

I can't pretend with no handling

I can't take care of no grown man

All by myself, crying out for help

But won't get saved by no Superman

All comes down to the mighty dollar

Greed and lust, abusing power

Clock is ticking, hour after hour

Maybe when I throw my hands, I'll holla

And it got to me

When you state your love

But you run away

What could you be on?

Now you're not around

But I hope you see

Gotta be full-on

It is up to me

Credit