Lirik Lagu By My Side - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

By My Side - INXS

In the dark of night

Those small hours

Uncertain and anxious

I need to call you

Rooms full of strangers

Some call me friend

But I wish you were

So close to me

In the dark of night

Those small hours

I drift away

When I'm with you

By my side

(In the dark of night)

By my side

I wish you were

I wish you were

Here comes the clown

His face is a wall

No window

No air at all

In the dark of night

Those faces they haunt me

But I wish you were

So close to me

By my side

(In the dark of night)

By my side

I wish you were

I wish you were

By my side

(In the dark of night)

By my side

I wish you were

I wish you were

In the dark of night

Those faces they haunt me

I wish you were

So close to me

Yes, I wish you were

By my side