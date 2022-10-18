Lirik Lagu By My Side - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
18 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB
Video klip lagu By My Side dari INXS.
Video klip lagu By My Side dari INXS. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/INXS

By My Side - INXS

In the dark of night
Those small hours
Uncertain and anxious
I need to call you

Rooms full of strangers
Some call me friend
But I wish you were
So close to me

In the dark of night
Those small hours
I drift away
When I'm with you

By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were

Here comes the clown
His face is a wall
No window
No air at all

In the dark of night
Those faces they haunt me
But I wish you were
So close to me

By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were

By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were

In the dark of night
Those faces they haunt me
I wish you were
So close to me
Yes, I wish you were
By my side

