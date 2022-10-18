Lirik Lagu By My Side - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

In the dark of night
Those small hours
Uncertain and anxious
I need to call you
Rooms full of strangers
Some call me friend
But I wish you were
So close to me
In the dark of night
Those small hours
I drift away
When I'm with you
By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were
Here comes the clown
His face is a wall
No window
No air at all
In the dark of night
Those faces they haunt me
But I wish you were
So close to me
By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were
By my side
(In the dark of night)
By my side
I wish you were
I wish you were
In the dark of night
Those faces they haunt me
I wish you were
So close to me
Yes, I wish you were
By my side
