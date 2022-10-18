Lirik Lagu How Do I Say Good Bye – Dean Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do I Say Good Bye – Dean Lewis

Early morning there's a message on my phone

It's my mother saying, "Darling, please come home"

I fear the worst, but how could you leave us all behind?

There's so much to say but there's so little time

So how do I say goodbye

To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?

You gave me my name and the color of your eyes

I see your face when I look at mine

So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?

When I couldn't, you always saw the best in me

Right or wrong, you were always on my side

But I'm scared of what life without you's like

And I saw the way she looked into your eyes

And I promise if you go, I will make sure she's alright

So how do I say goodbye

To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?

You gave me my name and the color of your eyes

I see your face when I look at mine

So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?

And there's no way you could ever let me down

Gonna steal some time and start again

You'll always be my closest friend

And someday we are gonna make it out

Just hold the light, just hold the light

So how do I say goodbye

To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?

You gave me my name and the color of your eyes

I see your face when I look at mine

So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?

So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?

Credit

Penulis: Dean Lewis, Jon Hume

Album: How Do I Say Good Bye

Tahun rilis: 2022

Genre: Pop