Lirik Lagu How Do I Say Good Bye – Dean Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Do I Say Good Bye – Dean Lewis
Early morning there's a message on my phone
It's my mother saying, "Darling, please come home"
I fear the worst, but how could you leave us all behind?
There's so much to say but there's so little time
So how do I say goodbye
To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?
You gave me my name and the color of your eyes
I see your face when I look at mine
So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?
When I couldn't, you always saw the best in me
Right or wrong, you were always on my side
But I'm scared of what life without you's like
And I saw the way she looked into your eyes
And I promise if you go, I will make sure she's alright
So how do I say goodbye
To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?
You gave me my name and the color of your eyes
I see your face when I look at mine
So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?
And there's no way you could ever let me down
Gonna steal some time and start again
You'll always be my closest friend
And someday we are gonna make it out
Just hold the light, just hold the light
So how do I say goodbye
To someone who's been with me for my whole damn life?
You gave me my name and the color of your eyes
I see your face when I look at mine
So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?
So how do I, how do I, how do I say goodbye?
Credit
Penulis: Dean Lewis, Jon Hume
Album: How Do I Say Good Bye
Tahun rilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
