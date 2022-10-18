Lirik Lagu Someone Like U - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Someone Like U – Lullaboy

It's been a minute since we met

But I still think you're out of my league

I could never understand how

Someone like you would love

Somebody like me

I don't know why you put me first

Introduced me to my worth

Showed me how to love myself

Make me feel like there's nobody else

You say its all a part of love

That we don't ever need to rush

See it's supposed to be easy and I know that

I'll always be keeping you close

I'm feeling like I'm always dreaming

I don't know how you're just my type

Do what you're doing I can't get enough

I'll try to measure up

It's been a minute since we met

But I still think you're out of my league

I could never understand how

Someone like you would love

Somebody like me

Doo Doo

I don't wanna leave this bed

My heart is beating out my chest

Something I never asked for

You give it all you give more

I'm feeling like I'm always dreaming

I don't know how you're just my type

Do what you're doing I can't get enough

I'll try to measure up

It's been a minute since we met

But I still think you're out of my league

I could never understand how

Someone like you would love

Somebody like me

You could be with someone else

But you still wanna follow my lead

I could never understand how

Someone like you would love

Somebody like me

Doo Doo