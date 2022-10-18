Lirik Lagu Someone Like U - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's been a minute since we met
But I still think you're out of my league
I could never understand how
Someone like you would love
Somebody like me
I don't know why you put me first
Introduced me to my worth
Showed me how to love myself
Make me feel like there's nobody else
You say its all a part of love
That we don't ever need to rush
See it's supposed to be easy and I know that
I'll always be keeping you close
I'm feeling like I'm always dreaming
I don't know how you're just my type
Do what you're doing I can't get enough
I'll try to measure up
It's been a minute since we met
But I still think you're out of my league
I could never understand how
Someone like you would love
Somebody like me
Doo Doo
I don't wanna leave this bed
My heart is beating out my chest
Something I never asked for
You give it all you give more
I'm feeling like I'm always dreaming
I don't know how you're just my type
Do what you're doing I can't get enough
I'll try to measure up
It's been a minute since we met
But I still think you're out of my league
I could never understand how
Someone like you would love
Somebody like me
You could be with someone else
But you still wanna follow my lead
I could never understand how
Someone like you would love
Somebody like me
Doo Doo
Artikel Pilihan