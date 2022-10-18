Lirik Lagu Let Me Out - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Out - Gorillaz
Mama Mavis, oh
Mama, they tried my patience
Obama is gone, who is left to save us?
So together we mourn, I'm praying for my neighbors
They say the devil's at work and Trump is calling favors
You say I'm dangerous, I speak for the nameless
I fly with the vultures, I be with them bangers
If change don't come, then the change won't come
If the bands make 'em dance, then the rain gon' come
(Woo!)
Am I passin' into the light?
(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)
Look into your eyes
All the world is out of your hands
(Then ascending into the dark, let me out)
You got to die a little if you wanna live
Change come to pass
Change come to pass
You'd best be ready for it
Something I've begun to fear is about to change its form
Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a shift in time
But I won't get tired at all
Let me out, let me out
Let me out, let me out
Look into my eyes, mama, tell me what you see
Tell me there's a chance for me to make it off the streets
Tell me that I won't die at the hands of the police
Promise me I won't outlive my nephew and my niece
Promise me my pastor isn't lyin' as he preach
Tell me that they'll listen if it's lessons that I teach
Tell me there's a heaven in the sky where there is peace
But until then, I keep my piece in arm's reach
(Yeah!)
Am I passin' into the light?
(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)
All the world is out of your hands
(Then ascending into the dark) Another night
You got to die a little if you wanna live
Change coming
You'd best be ready for it
Something I've begun to fear is about to change its form
Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a shift in times
But I won't get tired at all
Am I passin' into the light?
(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)
All the world is out of your hands
(Then ascending into the dark) Another night
You got to die a little if you wanna live
Change is coming
You'd best be ready
Artikel Pilihan