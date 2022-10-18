Lirik Lagu Let Me Out - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me Out - Gorillaz

Mama Mavis, oh

Mama, they tried my patience

Obama is gone, who is left to save us?

So together we mourn, I'm praying for my neighbors

They say the devil's at work and Trump is calling favors

You say I'm dangerous, I speak for the nameless

I fly with the vultures, I be with them bangers

If change don't come, then the change won't come

If the bands make 'em dance, then the rain gon' come

(Woo!)

Am I passin' into the light?

(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)

Look into your eyes

All the world is out of your hands

(Then ascending into the dark, let me out)

You got to die a little if you wanna live

Change come to pass

Change come to pass

You'd best be ready for it

Something I've begun to fear is about to change its form

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a shift in time

But I won't get tired at all

Let me out, let me out

Let me out, let me out

Look into my eyes, mama, tell me what you see

Tell me there's a chance for me to make it off the streets

Tell me that I won't die at the hands of the police

Promise me I won't outlive my nephew and my niece

Promise me my pastor isn't lyin' as he preach

Tell me that they'll listen if it's lessons that I teach

Tell me there's a heaven in the sky where there is peace

But until then, I keep my piece in arm's reach

(Yeah!)

Am I passin' into the light?

(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)

All the world is out of your hands

(Then ascending into the dark) Another night

You got to die a little if you wanna live

Change coming

You'd best be ready for it

Something I've begun to fear is about to change its form

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's a shift in times

But I won't get tired at all

Am I passin' into the light?

(Am I looking into mercy's eyes?)

All the world is out of your hands

(Then ascending into the dark) Another night

You got to die a little if you wanna live

Change is coming

You'd best be ready