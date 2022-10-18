Lirik Lagu I Ain't Done Wrong - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Simak lirik lagu I Ain’t Done Wrong – The Yardbirds.
Simak lirik lagu I Ain’t Done Wrong – The Yardbirds. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Wolffishfish

I Ain’t Done Wrong – The Yardbirds

Yeah the bells have tolled
And my baby caught that train and gone
Oh the bells have tolled
And my baby caught that train and gone

Well it's all my fault
I must have done somebody wrong
Well it's all my fault
And I just can't explain
Yes it's all my fault
And I just can't explain
Gonna get me a new doll
So maybe my luck will change

My baby's (treating me that my luck would change?)
I've been goin' around
And now look at me
Done somebody wrong
Well it's all my fault
I must have done somebody wrong

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis Lagu: Keith Relf

Fakta di Balik Lagu 

The Yardbirds adalah band rock yang dibentuk pada pertengahan dekade 1960-an di Inggris.

The Yardbirds adalah grup yang menjadi awal karier gitaris-gitaris dunia seperti Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, dan Jimmy Page.

The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta dan Sinopsis, 16 Oktober 2022: Kelakuan Elsa Buat Al Ingin Laporkan Elsa?
2

8 Cara Menstabilkan Emosi, Salah Satunya Jangan Memunculkan Asumsi
3

Mengenal Cara Serotonin Mengontrol Perilaku Menurut Studi
4

4 Fakta Sidang Perdana Ferdy Sambo, Soal Masyarakat Boleh Hadir hingga Disiarkan Secara Langsung
5

Sosok Adzra Nabila di Mata Rektor IPB: Almarhumah Anak yang Sangat Baik
6

Anies Baswedan Ziarah ke TPU Rorotan di Hari Terakhir Menjabat sebagai Gubernur DKI Jakarta
7

Faktor Risiko, Penyebab, hingga Gejala Disfungsi Kelenjar Meibom Menurut para Ahli
8

Kuatkan Perlindungan Perempuan dan Anak, PBNU Bentuk Satgas NU Women dan Bu Nyai Nusantara
9

Mengenal Kelenjar Meibom, Fungsinya bagi Penglihatan hingga Dampak Jika Terjadi Disfungsi
10

Bocoran Ikatan Cinta 16 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Curiga Penculik Andin Memantau Pergerakannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Ambush In The Night: Bob Marley Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Kunci Ambush In The Night: Bob Marley Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

18 Oktober 2022, 02:16 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: ANTV, SCTV, GTV, Net TV dan Indosiar

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: ANTV, SCTV, GTV, Net TV dan Indosiar

18 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggal 18 Oktober 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Begini Sejarah Hari Menopause Sedunia

Tanggal 18 Oktober 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Begini Sejarah Hari Menopause Sedunia

18 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan D Academy Season 5 Hari Ini, Berikut Jadwal Acara Indosiar 18 Oktober 2022

Saksikan D Academy Season 5 Hari Ini, Berikut Jadwal Acara Indosiar 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Selasq ,18 Oktober 2022, Jangan Lupa Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Selasq ,18 Oktober 2022, Jangan Lupa Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

18 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Saksikan Love Story The Series dan Cinta Setelah Cinta

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Ini, Saksikan Love Story The Series dan Cinta Setelah Cinta

18 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Sinetron Ikatan Cinta dan Cinta Alesha Tayang, Berikut Jadwal Acara TV di RCTI Hari Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022

Sinetron Ikatan Cinta dan Cinta Alesha Tayang, Berikut Jadwal Acara TV di RCTI Hari Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Enaknya Reunian Sambil Dengarkan Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang Kembali, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

Enaknya Reunian Sambil Dengarkan Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang Kembali, Berikut Chord dan Liriknya

18 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bulan November Nanti 2 Weton Ini Diramal Bakal Dihantam Uang dan Keberuntungan Kata Primbon Jawa

Bulan November Nanti 2 Weton Ini Diramal Bakal Dihantam Uang dan Keberuntungan Kata Primbon Jawa

18 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Warna Dompet Penarik Rezeki, Fengshui Bilang Bikin Hoki dan Kaya

5 Warna Dompet Penarik Rezeki, Fengshui Bilang Bikin Hoki dan Kaya

18 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Jin, Anggota Tertua Bintang K-pop BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer Mulai Desember 2022

Jin, Anggota Tertua Bintang K-pop BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer Mulai Desember 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Cilacap Update

Cerita Lahan Angker yang Mencari Tuan di Bekasi

Cerita Lahan Angker yang Mencari Tuan di Bekasi

18 Oktober 2022, 00:54 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pemalang, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:47 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang Hari, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang Hari, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Malam Berawan, Siang Sore Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Berita Bantul

Kisah Laila Majnun; Imajinasi Cinta yang Menyatukan, Cerita yang Membuat Air Mata Mengalir

Kisah Laila Majnun; Imajinasi Cinta yang Menyatukan, Cerita yang Membuat Air Mata Mengalir

18 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:34 WIB

Kabar Banten

6 Sifat Laki Laki yang Membuat Perempuan Jatuh Cinta, Salah Satunya Jujur

6 Sifat Laki Laki yang Membuat Perempuan Jatuh Cinta, Salah Satunya Jujur

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Nineball dengan Judul Hingga Akhir Waktu Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Nineball dengan Judul Hingga Akhir Waktu Lengkap dengan Lirik

18 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB