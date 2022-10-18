Lirik Lagu I Ain't Done Wrong - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Ain’t Done Wrong – The Yardbirds

Yeah the bells have tolled

And my baby caught that train and gone

Oh the bells have tolled

And my baby caught that train and gone

Well it's all my fault

I must have done somebody wrong

Well it's all my fault

And I just can't explain

Yes it's all my fault

And I just can't explain

Gonna get me a new doll

So maybe my luck will change

My baby's (treating me that my luck would change?)

I've been goin' around

And now look at me

Done somebody wrong

Well it's all my fault

I must have done somebody wrong

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Heart Full of Soul

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis Lagu: Keith Relf

Fakta di Balik Lagu

The Yardbirds adalah band rock yang dibentuk pada pertengahan dekade 1960-an di Inggris.

The Yardbirds adalah grup yang menjadi awal karier gitaris-gitaris dunia seperti Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, dan Jimmy Page.

The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.