Lirik Lagu I Ain't Done Wrong - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Ain’t Done Wrong – The Yardbirds
Yeah the bells have tolled
And my baby caught that train and gone
Oh the bells have tolled
And my baby caught that train and gone
Well it's all my fault
I must have done somebody wrong
Well it's all my fault
And I just can't explain
Yes it's all my fault
And I just can't explain
Gonna get me a new doll
So maybe my luck will change
My baby's (treating me that my luck would change?)
I've been goin' around
And now look at me
Done somebody wrong
Well it's all my fault
I must have done somebody wrong
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis Lagu: Keith Relf
Fakta di Balik Lagu
The Yardbirds adalah band rock yang dibentuk pada pertengahan dekade 1960-an di Inggris.
The Yardbirds adalah grup yang menjadi awal karier gitaris-gitaris dunia seperti Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, dan Jimmy Page.
The Yardbirds memainkan musik berirama blues dan rock eksperimental. Lagu-lagu yang diciptakan oleh Graham Gouldman seperti For Your Love, Evil Hearted You dan Heart Full Of Soul sampai di urutan 3 teratas tangga lagu Britania.
