Lirik Lagu She Could Be - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Could Be – Lullaboy

Never had the heart to break yours

Don't tell me that you're not an angel

To find sunshine I need your help

I can't do this all by myself

I could never hideaway no

And I would climb out of my car

I'd do anything I want

I'm a bad boy but I'm honest yeah

And I'm thinkin'

She could be the one for me

Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally

I understand what my mother meant

If the more I love her the less I need then

She could be the one for me

Whenever I fall she reminds me

I'm someone I wanted to be

Runaway I'll give it all right now

If you tell me you'll be alright

Now I'm falling faster for my best friend

I would crash into her again, yeah

She's the only one that I want

And I would climb out of my car

I'd do anything I want

I'm a bad boy but I'm honest yeah

And I'm thinkin'

She could be the one for me

Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally

I understand what my mother meant

If the more I love her the less I need then

She could be the one for me

And I'm thinkin'

She could be the one for me

Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally

I understand what my mother meant

If the more I love her the less I need then

She could be the one for me

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy

Album : Chapters of You (2022)

Tahun Rilis : 2020

Produser : Nacho Larazza