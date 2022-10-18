Lirik Lagu She Could Be - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never had the heart to break yours
Don't tell me that you're not an angel
To find sunshine I need your help
I can't do this all by myself
I could never hideaway no
And I would climb out of my car
I'd do anything I want
I'm a bad boy but I'm honest yeah
And I'm thinkin'
She could be the one for me
Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally
I understand what my mother meant
If the more I love her the less I need then
She could be the one for me
Whenever I fall she reminds me
I'm someone I wanted to be
Runaway I'll give it all right now
If you tell me you'll be alright
Now I'm falling faster for my best friend
I would crash into her again, yeah
She's the only one that I want
And I would climb out of my car
I'd do anything I want
I'm a bad boy but I'm honest yeah
And I'm thinkin'
She could be the one for me
Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally
I understand what my mother meant
If the more I love her the less I need then
She could be the one for me
And I'm thinkin'
She could be the one for me
Never once I opened up my heart like this and finally
I understand what my mother meant
If the more I love her the less I need then
She could be the one for me
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy
Album : Chapters of You (2022)
Tahun Rilis : 2020
Produser : Nacho Larazza
