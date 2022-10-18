Lirik Lagu For Your Love - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Your Love - The Yardbirds

For your love

For your love

For your love

I'd give you everything and more, and that's for sure

For your love

I'd bring you diamond rings and things right to your door

For your love

To thrill you with delight

I'll give you diamonds bright

There'll be things that will excite

To make you dream of me at night

For your love

For your love

For your love

For your love, for your love

I would give the stars above

For your love, for your love

I would give you all I could

For your love

For your love

For your love

I'd give the moon if it were mine to give

For your love

I'd give the stars and the sun 'fore I live

For your love

To thrill you with delight

I'll give you diamonds bright

There'll be things that will excite

To make you dream of me at night

For your love

For your love

For your love

For your love

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Heart Full of Soul

Rilis: 1964

Genre: Pop

Penulis Lagu: Gaston Steenkist, Graham Gouldman, Rene Ter Horst