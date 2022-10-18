Lirik Lagu For Your Love - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

For your love
For your love
For your love
I'd give you everything and more, and that's for sure
For your love
I'd bring you diamond rings and things right to your door
For your love
To thrill you with delight
I'll give you diamonds bright
There'll be things that will excite
To make you dream of me at night
For your love
For your love
For your love
For your love, for your love
I would give the stars above
For your love, for your love
I would give you all I could
For your love
For your love
For your love
I'd give the moon if it were mine to give
For your love
I'd give the stars and the sun 'fore I live
For your love
To thrill you with delight
I'll give you diamonds bright
There'll be things that will excite
To make you dream of me at night
For your love
For your love
For your love
For your love
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Heart Full of Soul
Rilis: 1964
Genre: Pop
Penulis Lagu: Gaston Steenkist, Graham Gouldman, Rene Ter Horst
