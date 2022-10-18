Lirik Lagu God Sent You - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu God Sent You - Zhavia
[Chorus]
I don't just wanna f*** no more
I wanna feel L-O-V-E
Baby, I know god made you
And he made you just for me
Adam and Eve don’t be confused baby
Know it's forbidden, don't eat the fruit baby
’Cause you know that I call how I see, see
[Verse 1]
I went Lambo drop
Then my thang go bop
Let a lot a bank roll pop
Watching that thang go by
I was buggin' for real
I know time can't just heal what we feel
But we can figure it out
On my wrist it all Yves
And my new man is a T
And we both go in designer
Amerri rips in my jeans
We go church on Sunday
Slip in them ultralights beams
I pray to god everyday you alive 'cause I know you grippin' that beam
I know you in them streets thuggin'
I know you'd rather be gettin' this lovin’
Keeping that harmony right beside me u keep peace baby
That’s how I know heaven sent you to me baby
[Chorus]
I don't just wanna f*** no more
I wanna feel L-O-V-E
Baby, I know god made ya
And he made you just for me
Adam and Eve don’t be confused baby
Know it's forbidden, don't eat the fruit baby
'Cause you know how I call how I see, see
[Verse 2]
You know imma ride like 24/7 forever yeah
And I know you would slide for me
I pull up with all them flavors you like
You know them other bitches way too sweet
Diamonds you know they froze ice rink yeah
Time it, you know that shit ain’t free yeah
There ain't no place I'd rather be than by your side
