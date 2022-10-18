Lirik Lagu God Sent You - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu God Sent You - Zhavia

[Chorus]

I don't just wanna f*** no more

I wanna feel L-O-V-E

Baby, I know god made you

And he made you just for me

Adam and Eve don’t be confused baby

Know it's forbidden, don't eat the fruit baby

’Cause you know that I call how I see, see

[Verse 1]

I went Lambo drop

Then my thang go bop

Let a lot a bank roll pop

Watching that thang go by

I was buggin' for real

I know time can't just heal what we feel

But we can figure it out

On my wrist it all Yves

And my new man is a T

And we both go in designer

Amerri rips in my jeans

We go church on Sunday

Slip in them ultralights beams

I pray to god everyday you alive 'cause I know you grippin' that beam

I know you in them streets thuggin'

I know you'd rather be gettin' this lovin’

Keeping that harmony right beside me u keep peace baby

That’s how I know heaven sent you to me baby

[Chorus]

I don't just wanna f*** no more

I wanna feel L-O-V-E

Baby, I know god made ya

And he made you just for me

Adam and Eve don’t be confused baby

Know it's forbidden, don't eat the fruit baby

'Cause you know how I call how I see, see

[Verse 2]

You know imma ride like 24/7 forever yeah

And I know you would slide for me

I pull up with all them flavors you like

You know them other bitches way too sweet

Diamonds you know they froze ice rink yeah

Time it, you know that shit ain’t free yeah

There ain't no place I'd rather be than by your side