Lirik Lagu Reflections – The Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Reflections – The Neighbourhood
Where have you been?
Do you know when you're coming back?
'Cause since you've been gone
I've got along but I've been sad
I tried to put it out for you to get
Could've, should've but you never did
Wish you wanted it a little bit
More but it's a chore for you to give
Where have you been?
Do you know if you're coming back?
We were too close to the stars
I never knew somebody like you, somebody
Falling just as hard
I'd rather lose somebody than use somebody
Maybe it's a blessing in disguise (I sold my soul for you)
I see my reflection in your eyes
I know you're sick
Hoping you fix whatever's broken
Ignorant bliss
And a few sips might be the potion
I tried to put it out for you to get
Could've, should've but you never did
Wish you wanted in a little bit
More but it's a chore for you to give
Where have you been?
Do you know if you're coming back?
We were too close to the stars
I never knew somebody like you, somebody
Falling just as hard
I'd rather lose somebody than use somebody
Maybe it's a blessing in disguise (I sold my soul for you)
I see my reflection in your eyes (tell me you see it too)
