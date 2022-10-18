Lirik Lagu Original Sin - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Original Sin - INXS

You might know of the original sin

You might know how to play with fire

But did you know of the murder committed

In the name of love you thought what a pity

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your dreams are washed away

There was a time when I did not care

And there was a time when the facts did stand

There is a dream and held by me

Well I'm sure you had to see it's up in arms

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your dreams have washed away

Dream on black boy (black boy)

Dream on white girl (white girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your dreams have washed away

Dream on, to play with fire

White boy, black girl

Dream on, in the name of love

Black boy, white girl

Dream on white boy, black girl

Black boy, white girl

Dream on

The name of love, yeah

You thought what a pity

Original sin

Credit

Artis: INXS

Album: The Swing

Rilis: 1984

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Penulis Lagu: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence