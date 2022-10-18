Lirik Lagu Original Sin - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

You might know of the original sin
You might know how to play with fire
But did you know of the murder committed
In the name of love you thought what a pity
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your dreams are washed away
There was a time when I did not care
And there was a time when the facts did stand
There is a dream and held by me
Well I'm sure you had to see it's up in arms
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your dreams have washed away
Dream on black boy (black boy)
Dream on white girl (white girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your dreams have washed away
Dream on, to play with fire
White boy, black girl
Dream on, in the name of love
Black boy, white girl
Dream on white boy, black girl
Black boy, white girl
Dream on
The name of love, yeah
You thought what a pity
Original sin
Credit
Artis: INXS
Album: The Swing
Rilis: 1984
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Penulis Lagu: Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
